Washington Regional Medical Center to expand at Drake Farms site in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington Regional Medical Center on Monday announced plans to expand its campus to serve the growing health care needs of the region.

The hospital bought 15 acres west of its main campus, southwest of Gregg Avenue and Futrall Drive. The property is part of the proposed Drake Farms mixed-use development on about 175 acres northwest of Gregg Avenue and Drake Street.

The hospital's plans for the property include facilities for expanded inpatient hospital services, outpatient surgical services, overnight stay capabilities, ambulatory care services and a center for wellness focused on whole-person care, according to a Monday news release from Washington Regional.

Th release didn't say when construction is expected to begin.

Washington Regional's current campus northwest of Northhills Boulevard and Appleby Road opened in 2002 with 345,000 square feet of space, hospital President and Chief Executive Officer Larry Shackelford said in the release. It has grown to more than 724,000 square feet, and the hospital is unable to expand any more on its main campus, he said.

"Purchasing this property adjacent to our campus will allow Washington Regional to plan for the next 20 years of growth by optimizing our medical center campus for higher acuity services and offering lower acuity services at our expanded campus at the Drake Farms property," Shackelford said in the release.

Washington Regional also has the option to purchase 25 additional acres at the Drake Farms. The site is owned by Fayetteville lawyer Neal Pendergraft and his family.

Conceptual plans posted online from High Street Real Estate and Development show a multiphase project for Drake Farms, including offices, restaurants, retail, apartments and green space. An office building for the Pendergraft family business at the northwest corner of Gregg Avenue and Drake Street should open by the end of the year.

In July, Washington Regional opened its J.B. Hunt Transport Services Cancer Support Home on Longview Street, east of its main campus. The facility was made possible by gifts from several donors, including $1.5 million from J.B. Hunt Transport Services. It will provide overnight lodging for cancer patients, an expanded wig and prosthesis boutique and support services.