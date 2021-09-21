2 motorcyclists among 3 dead in weekend traffic accidents

A 24-year-old Austin woman died in a one-vehicle crash Sunday on U.S. 67 in Cabot, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Cory Kaitlyn Pichon was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu northbound on the highway at an undetermined time when the car ran off the right side of the road, down an embankment and across a shallow creek, the report said. It then collided with the embankment on the other side of the creek and overturned, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, the report said.

A 43-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash on Arkansas 23 south of Huntsville late Sunday morning, according to another state police report.

Michael S. Davis of Jay was riding a 2018 Kawasaki southbound around 11:03 a.m. when he ran off the right side of the roadway while negotiating a left-hand curve, the report said. The motorcycle ran off an embankment and overturned, the report said.

Davis was pronounced dead at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, according to the report.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, the report said.

A Pocahontas woman died Saturday from injuries she received in a two-vehicle crash Friday night on U.S. 67 in Pocahontas, according to a state police report.

Sarah Pratt, 34, was a passenger on a southbound 2001 Honda Shadow motorcycle at around 7:44 p.m. when the motorcycle was hit by a 2008 Pontiac Solstice that was attempting to make a left turn from the highway onto McQuay Avenue, the report said. Pratt and Jordan Bullock, 32, of Pocahontas, who was driving the motorcycle, were ejected, the report said.

Pratt was taken to Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis, where she died the next day, the report said. Bullock was also injured.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.