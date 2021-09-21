6 people killed at Russian university

MOSCOW -- An 18-year-old law student wielding a shotgun went on a shooting spree on a Russian university campus Monday, killing at least six people and wounding 19, according to state media, government and university officials.

Students described scenes of chaos, saying they barricaded themselves in classrooms and waited in terror while hearing shots and screams in their building, Russian media reported. Others escaped by jumping from second-story windows and running away.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PH0D8DGVt5g]

RIA Novosti, a state news agency, posted videos showing a slender man dressed in black clothing and a black helmet and carrying a gun. He was identified as a student at Perm State University, where the shooting took place.

While still rare, school shootings have become more common in Russia in recent years. According to state media reports that cited the Investigative Committee, a law enforcement agency, the gunman obtained the shotgun legally.

This was the second mass shooting at a Russian school this year. In May, an attacker killed seven students and two school employees in Kazan.

A member of Parliament, Alexander Khinshtein, identified the gunman as 18-year-old Timur Bekmansurov and said he was a law student at the university.

A lengthy social media post attributed to the gunman had gone up shortly before the attack, and local media published it. He did not hint at a political motive.

Social media company Vkontakte blocked his account Monday.

University spokesperson Natalia Pechishcheva initially said the attacker had been "liquidated" but revised the account later and said he was in police custody.

The campus, which has about 13,000 students, was equipped with an alarm system to alert them. But it was not immediately activated because the gunman shot a security guard whose job it was to trigger the alert, the Russian newspaper RBK reported.

The RIA news agency cited the Investigative Committee as saying eight people had died, but the Russian Ministry of Health put the toll at six.

A traffic policeman who was one of the first law enforcement officers at the scene shot and wounded the attacker and then detained him.

"We saw how people were running out of the university, fleeing the building and shooting could be heard," the police officer, Konstantin Kalinin, said in a video released by RIA. A partner directed students away from the building, and Kalinin went inside.