6,000 migrants removed, U.S. says

DEL RIO, Texas -- More than 6,000 Haitians and other migrants have been removed from an encampment at a Texas border town, U.S. officials said Monday as they defended a strong response that included immediately expelling migrants to their impoverished Caribbean country and using horse patrols to stop them from entering the town.

Calling it a "challenging and heartbreaking situation," Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued a stark warning: "If you come to the United States illegally, you will be returned. Your journey will not succeed, and you will be endangering your life and your family's life."

Mayorkas and Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said they would look into agents on horseback using what appeared to be whips and their horses to push back migrants at the river between Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, and Del Rio, Texas, where thousands of migrants remain camped around a bridge.

Both officials said they saw nothing apparently wrong based on the widely seen photos and video. Mayorkas said agents use long reins, not whips, to control their horses. Ortiz, the former chief of the Del Rio sector, said it can be confusing to distinguish between migrants and smugglers as people move back and forth near the river. The chief said he would investigate to make sure there was no "unacceptable" actions by the agents.

Mayorkas said 600 Homeland Security employees, including from the Coast Guard, have been brought to Del Rio, a city of about 35,000 people roughly 145 miles west of San Antonio. He said he has asked the Defense Department for help in what may be one of the swiftest, large-scale expulsions of migrants and refugees from the United States in decades.

He also said the U.S. would increase the pace and capacity of flights to Haiti and other countries in the hemisphere. The number of migrants at the bridge peaked at 14,872 on Saturday, said Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, a labor union that represents agents.

"We're achieving our goals; we're getting there and getting to a point where we can manage the population here," said Ortiz, who blamed the surge on smugglers who spread misinformation. "We are already seeing a quickly diminished [population] and will continue to see that over the coming days."

However, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday asked President Joe Biden to declare a federal emergency and provide resources to help state and local authorities cope.

The federal government's "failure to enforce immigration laws and in particular, its failure to halt illegal crossings on a dam on federal property, which is the sole jurisdiction of the federal government," is overtaxing the ability of Texas, Del Rio and Val Verde County to respond to a "concentrated surge" of immigrants who illegally crossed on Wednesday, Abbott said in a news release and his letter to Biden.

"Thousands of families are immobilized in 100-degree heat as their numbers continue to swell as they wait to be processed by the approximately 64 federal agents in the area," Abbott wrote. "Individuals are camping in squalid conditions and bathing in muddy river water, causing great health concerns."

Mexico also said it would expel Haitian migrants, and began busing them from Ciudad Acuna on Sunday evening, said Luis Angel Urraza, president of the local chamber of commerce.

"There isn't room for them in the city anymore; we can't help them anymore," he said.

Mexico's immigration agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But a federal official said Sunday that the plan was to take the migrants to Monterrey, in northern Mexico, and Tapachula, in the south, with flights to Haiti from those cities to begin soon.

The rapid expulsions were made possible by a pandemic-related authority adopted by former President Donald Trump in March 2020 that allows for migrants to be immediately removed from the country without an opportunity to seek asylum. Biden exempted unaccompanied children from the order but let the rest stand.

More than 320 migrants arrived in Port-au-Prince on three flights Sunday, and Haiti said six flights were expected today. The U.S. plans to begin seven expulsion flights daily on Wednesday, four to Port-au-Prince and three to Cap-Haitien, said a U.S. official who was not authorized to discuss the matter. Flights will continue to depart from San Antonio but authorities may add El Paso, the official said.

The only obvious parallel for such an expulsion without an opportunity to seek asylum was in 1992 when the Coast Guard intercepted Haitian refugees at sea, said Yael Schacher, senior U.S. advocate at Refugees International.

Similarly large numbers of Mexicans have been sent home during peak years of immigration, but over land and not so suddenly.

