Archives receives grant for digitization

The Arkansas State Archives announced on Monday that it has received a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to continue digitizing historic Arkansas newspapers.

As a result of this grant, an additional 100,000 pages of newspaper content will be added to the Library of Congress's Chronicling America website, according to a news release from The Division of Arkansas Heritage.

This is the State Archives' third cycle participating in the National Digital Newspaper Program since 2017.

Grants for Program projects are awarded to one "cultural heritage institution" from each state or territory.

The Arkansas Digital Newspaper Project was created to work alongside the Library of Congress to digitize historic Arkansas newspapers and providing free online access to them.