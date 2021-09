Dardanelle, 1908: "The cost of crossing this bridge is 25 Cents, only went once." The bridge was touted as the longest pontoon bridge in the world at more than 2,000 feet, spanning the Arkansas River between Pope and Yell counties. The bridge was replaced by a "modern" highway bridge in the late 1920s.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203