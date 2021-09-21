City water tanks are more than half empty, so conserve, Fayetteville says

FAYETTEVILLE -- Residents are being asked to restrict water usage after a water main break Monday evening near Sharon Street and Pine Avenue, according to a city news release.

As repairs are expected to take most of the day Tuesday, the city and other nearby communities like Elkins, West Fork, Farmington, Goshen, Greenland, southern Johnson and Wheeler "will not be able to receive the normal amount of water from Beaver Water District to keep up with demand," the release states.

"City officials ask all residents, as well as customers located in the communities that receive Fayetteville water, to temporarily restrict water usage to drinking, cooking and personal hygiene. Please turn off automatic irrigation and sprinkler systems and avoid any unnecessary water for the next 24 hours."

The water tanks will take about 24 hours to refill after the leak is repaired.

Some residents may experience low water pressure, but the water is still safe for consumption and no boil order has been issued.

The city will contact residents directly if a boil order becomes necessary.