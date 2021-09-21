Council applauds as Mays returns

Pine Bluff Fourth Ward Alderman Steven Mays Sr. returned to the city council table on Monday, two months after suffering a stroke.

Mays, 60, received an ovation right after his name was called during the roll call, but the chairman of the Ways and Means Committee allowed First Ward Alderman Lloyd Holcomb Jr. to continue filling that role to preside over seven budget adjustments the full council ultimately approved.

"The doctors wanted me to come back just to get back into a rhythm," he said. "Strokes are real."

Mays didn't detail where he suffered the stroke or what he was doing at the time, but he often referred to it as a "learning experience," adding he learned to listen to his body if something doesn't seem right.

"Do what the doctors tell you," he said. "Eat what the doctors tell you to put in your diet. Get as much rest as possible. Don't put so much in your life as far as your business or education -- I love helping people; that's what I do -- but the stroke was a learning experience.

"If you have funny feelings in your left and right arms or in your hands, listen to it," Mays said. "I've learned a lot, but most of all, listen to your body. I don't have any regrets about working hard, but I've learned to work smart."

The city received $6,694,980 in American Rescue Plan funding, much of which is going toward extensions of sewer lines along Arkansas 63, University Drive and 73rd Avenue, and to repair the Kansas Street force main line that ruptured in December 2017. The package also includes $1 million in premium pay for first responders.

The city has received $8,327,108 of a $16 million package in American Rescue Plan funding, with the remainder to come next year, according to Mayor Shirley Washington.

Council members also accepted a $46,362.69 insurance reimbursement toward police auto repair and reimbursement, an adjustment of $261,800 toward the purchase of 70 tasers and other accessories, $673,342 in reserve insurance claim payments toward roof repairs for a 2018 hailstorm claim, a $554,553 home carryover and $541,374 Community Development Block Grant carryover into the Community Development Department, and a $14,995 allocation from the general fund for tree removal and increased grave digging expense for a total adjustment of $39,720.

With the cancellation of a homecoming parade for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Washington announced a city-organized Homecoming Festival, to be held in the area of Second and Third avenues near the Jefferson County Courthouse from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 16, the day of UAPB's homecoming football game.

The festival, Washington said, will include food trucks, live vendors and music.

UAPB spokesperson Stephanie Jackson confirmed the school had canceled the parade as a way to limit possible transmission of covid-19. She added that university officials are in the process of finalizing an announcement of the schedule of activities for homecoming.

"It will still be a wonderful week of people coming to the campus and the city, but it will look a little different," Jackson said. "The university is preparing to roll out a full schedule of activities."

A listening forum about the city Parks and Recreation Department is scheduled for 6-7 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Citizens are invited to speak on what they would like to see in the parks and how facilities can be improved.