Due to weather, expert pushes crop insurance

Considering the heavy spring rains Arkansas experienced in the last few years, farmers should strongly consider purchasing crop insurance, said Henry English, Ph.D, director of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Small Farm Program.

The deadline for purchasing insurance for wheat and oats this year is Sept. 30, according to a news release.

"With wheat future prices looking better than they have for a while, farmers may consider planting wheat this fall," English said. "Farmers who are undecided about whether to plant wheat can sign up for a policy by Sept. 30 -- and if they decide not to plant, they can just turn in a zero-acreage report."

English said other important deadlines for wheat are the final planting date (Nov. 30), end of late planting period (Dec. 5) and the acreage reporting deadline (Dec. 15).

Farmers interested in purchasing wheat or oat insurance should speak with an Extension agent and decide on the type of policy to purchase, coverage level and insurance units. Beginning and veteran farmers should ask the agent about special benefits they are eligible for in growing their operations.

UAPB's Small Farm Program currently provides crop insurance education to socially-disadvantaged farmers through a grant from the Southern Risk Management Center. Farmers with questions or concerns should contact Stephan Walker at Pine Bluff, (870) 575-7237, or Van Banks at Forrest City, (479) 699-4544.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff offers all its Extension and Research programs and services without discrimination.