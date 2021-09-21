Happy birthday (Sept. 21): Someone will help you understand your gift or cause you to see it for the first time. Use this talent to leverage yourself into the place you most want to be. An educational opportunity will lead to a lucrative financial arrangement.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You're open-hearted and tolerant of people's mistakes, which definitely get made today. Consider this proof that people are willing to risk showing their true selves to you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Reach out and ask for help; you'll immediately feel better. It's likely you won't need the help you ask for, but that's not the point. The point is, you're not alone.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Though an independent spirit surges in you, you still believe individuals are often best served within a thriving group. You'll give yourself over to the work that will make the group great. All will be lifted.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Sometimes, you feel like a genie who is only freed from your confines to serve those who would rub the lantern. It's not a sustainable dynamic. Assert yourself. Make your own plans and stick to them.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Putting yourself in a good mood is worth the extra effort and time it takes. If you don't know how to get there, it's a skill worth learning. When you come to the situation in good cheer today, all goes well for you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Someone with secret knowledge and super abilities will swoop in and save the day; that someone is you. What you can handle goes far beyond what you imagined you were capable of.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): A good rapport with your people will be fundamental to the action of the day. And if you consider everyone you come across "your people," then you'll very likely create such a connection.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Beware of the one who thinks you are the total package. Packages are bought and sold. While you have much to offer, you're a person to be collaborated with — not a gift for others to claim or use.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It's a comfort to know what to expect from a person. It makes everyone's job easier. You work with people you can trust and who work with you for the same reason. Just relax and do what you do, because it's working.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You remain humble in accomplishment. Some in your position are too proud to entertain the question of how they might have done it better, but you have the courage to seek feedback and act on what you learn.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Because you are becoming a master, you will push yourself to not only execute on the plan but do it with style. You'll fulfill agendas within agendas. You're getting really good at this.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Sometimes, you wish you'd made a different choice. But your choices led you right where you can make the most difference. The places you've been and the things you've done set you up for today's win.

COSMIC TACTICS FOR PEACE

More than hard work, money and manpower, what makes the biggest difference in a situation is accepting the reality of it. This International Day of Peace comes in the wake of a visionary Pisces moon. Positive change will be a function of combining your vision with a willingness to face facts, gather data and apply feedback.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I’m a Pisces girl and I want to ask a Libra guy out. I just get the feeling that if I leave it up to him, he’ll never ask me. He seems shy. Whenever we talk, I’m always the one initiating the conversation and moving it forward. I think things would change if we’d just hang out. If he doesn’t like me yet, he will when he gets to know me, right?”

A: There’s no harm in asking him out in the sense that it could help you get over your crush, especially if you spend time with him and he continues to show little interest in you. However, since your desire is to escalate the relationship, asking him out is not the right move. As shy as he may be, a typical Libran guy would prefer to do the chasing instead of being chased. I could see you drawing him out with your creativity instead. Let your friendly conversations go to areas of shared interest such as music and hobbies. You have strong feelings about the art and media you like, so share those and see if there is overlap with what he enjoys. Don’t be in a rush to move things along. You are still building trust and rapport. Regardless of where this is headed, it’s important to take pleasure in the getting-to-know-you phase of the relationship.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Jason Derulo was a child prodigy, having studied opera and ballet and written songs for Diddy and Danity Kane when he was still a teenager. The “Cats” star dips further into world of acting in the upcoming biopic “Spinning Gold” about Neil Bogart, the co-founder of Casablanca Records. The Virgo was born under a fast-talking, clever Gemini moon and has Mercury and Mars in harmonious Libra.