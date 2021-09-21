Huntsville motorcylist dies in crash

HUNTSVILLE -- A 43-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash on Arkansas 23 south of Huntsville late Sunday morning, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Michael S. Davis of Jay was riding a 2018 Kawasaki southbound around 11:03 a.m. when he ran off the right side of the roadway while negotiating a left-hand curve, the report said. The motorcycle ran off an embankment and overturned, the report said.

Davis was pronounced dead at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, according to the report.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, the report said.