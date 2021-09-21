• Louis Graziano of Thomson, Ga., a 98-year-old World War II veteran who took part in the D-Day invasion and the Battle of the Bulge and who also witnessed the German surrender, was given the French Legion of Honor during a ceremony attended by hundreds of family members and friends.

• Mark Priebe, a Springfield, Mo., police officer, said he hopes to honor Blaize Madrid-Evans, an Independence officer who, at 22, was fatally shot by a suspect, "by the way I live my life" after Priebe got a kidney transplant from Madrid-Evans, who was an organ donor.

• Princess Beatrice, 33, who is 10th in the line of succession to the British throne, and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, announced the birth of their daughter, whose name wasn't immediately revealed and who is Queen Elizabeth II's 12th great-grandchild.

• Rebecca Kleefisch, 46, a cancer survivor and a former two-term lieutenant governor who is running as a Republican for Wisconsin governor, has tested positive for covid-19 after being exposed at a church in Hudson earlier this month, according to her campaign.

• Adrian Perkins, the mayor of Shreveport, wagered stuffed shrimp from Orlandeaux's Cafe while Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter put up a "captain's platter" of seafood from Steamboat Bill's in a bet over which city can achieve a higher increase in first-dose coronavirus vaccinations by Oct. 31.

• Umeno Sumiyama and her sister, Koume Kodama, born on Japan's Shodoshima island on Nov. 5, 1913, have been certified by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest living identical twins at 107 years and 330 days as of Sept. 1, the organization said.

• Javier Cabrera, a Riverside, Calif., police officer, said no arrests have been made but that a woman was questioned after her 87-year-old mother was found dead inside a freezer in the garage of a home the two shared.

• Jonah Bessard, 26, a former armored truck driver in Mobile, Ala., who pleaded guilty to staging a phony robbery with two others to take nearly $500,000 in large-denomination bills, was sentenced to two years in federal prison, prosecutors said.

• Isiah Hampton, 25, faces aggravated assault and reckless endangerment counts after being accused of shooting and wounding three guests at a baby shower in Lower Burrell, Pa., when Hampton, the dad-to-be, got into a fight with a woman over gifts taken to the party, police said.