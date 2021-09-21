Jefferson County coroner announces re-election bid

Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley will run for re-election in 2022. Kelley, who first assumed office in 2009, has served six terms in 13 years, according to a news release.

"I am the most qualified person to be the Jefferson County coroner due to the experience and training that I have received," Kelley said. "I care greatly about the people of Jefferson County, the coroner's office and want to continue the procedures that have been in place since the coroner's position was made full-time in 1978 by the Jefferson County Quorum Court."

A lifelong member of the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County community, he is was born in October 1976 to James R. "Rick" Kelley and Linda K. Tidwell-Kelley.

"I grew up in the Sulphur Springs community of Pine Bluff, graduated from Watson Chapel High School in May of 1995 and graduated as an honor graduate from Southeast Arkansas College," he said.

He has been associated with the Coroner's Office since he was 16 years old. Eight years prior to becoming the coroner, he worked for the previous coroner, Holly Watkins-Sperry, as her deputy coroner and office administrator for the first four years then was appointed as her chief deputy coroner for the last four years.

Some of his achievements over the last 21 years include:

• Received certificate completing two-hour training program in Vital Records Registration for Death Certificates;

• Received certificate completing 16 hours in Child Injury Investigation;

• Received certificate completing 16 hours in Domestic Related Homicides;

• Received certificate completing training on the Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program/CSEPP Chemical Awareness;

• Received certificates completing "The Medicolegal Death Investigator Training Course" and "The Medicolegal Master's Death Investigator Course" at St. Louis University School of Medicine sponsored by the Division of Forensic & Environmental Pathology.

Kelley is also a member of the CASA Board, Arkansas Counties Coroner's Association and Democratic Central Committee; as well as a past member of the Children's Advocacy Center Committee.

"Some of the challenges that I have faced during my tenure as Jefferson County coroner: Continue to work and take care of the people of Jefferson County during the covid-19 pandemic, where to date 200 deaths have been reported [and] worked by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office," he said.

"Some of the improvements that have made to the coroner's office during my time in office: Working closely with Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson in the design and construction of the 9,000 square foot U.S. Brown Jefferson County Coroner's Office that will be located at the northeast corner of West 2nd Avenue and Convention Center Drive, across from the Jack Jones Juvenile Justice Center and the Jefferson County sheriff's office, which are both located west," he said.

Kelley looks forward to a smooth transition into the new building and getting it up and running for the people of Jefferson County.

He is working on continuing education for the deputy coroners that will take place in October 2021 for death investigation where the deputy coroners will become state-certified medical death investigators.

He is also working to create a chaplain program for the coroner's office.