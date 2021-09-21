Jonesboro man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder

A Jonesboro man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 killing of a woman, according to the state prosecuting attorney’s office.

A Craighead County jury found Shawn Gregory Cone, 50, guilty of capital murder in the death of Alissa Reynolds, 50, a news release issued Friday states.

Cone was sentenced to life without parole for capital murder and an additional 32 years in prison on charges of abuse of a corpse, two theft of property counts, and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, the release states.

Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department responded Dec. 8, 2019 for a welfare check at Reynolds home, the prosecuting attorney’s office said. Upon arrival, officers reportedly detected a smell consistent with human decomposition.

Officers found Reynolds dead with puncture wounds to her body, according to the release. Reynolds and Cone had been dating, and investigators later determined he’d stolen her vehicle, phones and credit and debit cards.

The next day, Cone had flown to Key West, where he was found by local police, according to the release.