LR gunfire leaves

youth, 17, injured

A 17-year-old was injured in a shooting around 4 p.m. Sunday near 1021 E. Ninth St., according to Little Rock Police incident report.

An officer was dispatched to Arkansas Children's Hospital after the teen arrived at the emergency room with gunshot wounds, according to the report narrative. He was shot in the right arm and the injuries are non-life threatening.

The victim told the officer he was walking down the south side of West Ninth Street near Bopp Liquor Store when an unknown person started shooting. He heard about 10 gunshots and realized he had been shot.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

The officer also spoke with the woman who had taken the injured teen to the hospital, according to the report. She was riding with her sister in the area when she saw the 17-year-old limping while walking down the sidewalk. She knew him from around the neighborhood and had spoken to him minutes before going to the store, she told police.

The teen's mother was notified and met them at the hospital.

Major crimes detectives responded to the scene, according to the report. Hospital security gave police a shell casing that had fallen from the teen's pants. Two more casings found in the ER drive-through were given to detectives.

Police did not provide any updates on possible suspects as of Monday evening.

Beaten at LR hotel,

PB man tells police

A man who thought he was meeting a woman told police he was attacked by three men before midnight Sunday outside the Days Inn on Fair Park Boulevard, according to police.

A 42-year-old man from Pine Bluff told Little Rock police that he went to hotel located at 901 Fair Park Blvd. to meet a woman he had been talking with for a few days through Facebook, according an incident report. The woman had told him to meet her in the back of the parking lot.

When the man arrived and got out of the car, three men ran up to him, shoved him in a truck and tried to check his pockets. Then, he told police that he grabbed a screwdriver off the floorboard and began to call 911. They ran into an unknown hotel room.

According to the incident report, officers looked around the area but did not find suspects matching the three men's descriptions.

No further action was taken, according to the report.