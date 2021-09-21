Police: Maumelle student, 15, accused of having gun on campus

A 15-year-old boy was arrested at Maumelle High School after police received information that he had a gun on campus, authorities said Monday.

According to a news release from Maumelle police, authorities learned that a student was making threats involving a firearm.

Police believed the information was credible and took the student, whose name was not released because he was a minor, into custody and charged him with terroristic threatening and disorderly conduct, the release states.

Authorities asked anyone with information about this incident to contact police at (501) 851-1337.