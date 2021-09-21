Millsap racketeering trial to begin winding down as prosecution nears final phase

Federal prosecutors told a judge they will begin winding down their racketeering case this week against a Danville man accused of trying to solicit the murder of a federal witness and conspiring with a white supremacist gang to move large quantities of methamphetamine through Central Arkansas.

Assistant U.S. attorneys Liza Jane Brown and Stephanie Mazzanti told U.S. District Judge Brian Miller on Monday that they expect to wrap up their case against Marcus Millsap, 53, later this week, possibly by Thursday. After Millsap's attorneys, Tre Kitchens of Little Rock and Lee Curry of Monticello, present their defense, the case will go to the jury to decide.

Federal investigators have alleged that Millsap tried on several occasions to solicit members of a violent white-supremacist gang, the New Aryan Empire (NAE), to kill 49-year-old Bruce Hurley of Atkins between 2015 and May 2, 2016.

Hurley was found fatally shot at his home on May 2, 2016. To date, no one has been charged in his killing, which remains under investigation.

On Monday, the 10th day of testimony, Robert Chandler, a former auto shop owner from Russellville, finished up his testimony from Friday, with Kitchens working to discredit Chandler's testimony. The defense attorney pointed out inconsistencies, and accused Chandler of saying whatever he thought was necessary to secure a 50% reduction in his sentence.

Regarding Chandler saying he ran from police on his motorcycle on two occasions because he didn't have a license, Kitchens asked him, "You're willing to run, you're willing to escape, you're willing to do whatever you need to stay out of jail, aren't you?"

"Yes," Chandler answered.

"You'll say anything to get home to your kids, won't you?" asked Kitchens, a few moments later.

"I'll tell the truth," Chandler said, defiantly.

"You'll lie too, won't you?" asked Kitchens.

Chandler leaned forward to the microphone, then sat back, appeared to consider the question for a moment, then leaned forward again and hesitated before answering.

"Yes," he finally said, quietly.

Earlier, Chandler had said he was present at a meeting where Millsap and NAE president Wesley Gullett were discussing Hurley. He said he walked out of the room briefly and returned to hear Millsap say, "Motherfr needs to die."

"What was Mr. Gullet's reaction?" asked Mazzanti.

"He was kind of like a deer in the headlights," Chandler said. "He just sat there in his chair and looked at me and said, 'We need to go.'"

Kitchens asked Chandler why he never mentioned the exchange during a March 1 2017, interview with federal agents. Kitchens said, "You don't talk about murder, I want that fr dead, $10,000, nothing like that."

"I didn't say anything like that," Chandler said.

"You didn't say it because it's not true," Kitchens said. "Right?"

After dismissing the jury, Miller then turned his attention to the attorneys.

"This will not be the typical case where the jury will go out into the evening, deliberate into the night and come back," he said. "It might take a little more time."

Once both sides close, which both predicted would be early next week, Miller suggested letting the jury leave for the day to allow any motions to be made and ruled on before bringing them back.

"Or have them call to make sure they have to be back the next day," he said.

"Hope springs eternal," quipped Kitchens, at which Miller burst out laughing as he adjourned the court until 9 a.m. this morning.