Myers a 'small piece' in Vilonia's comeback

Austin Myers wouldn't call Vilonia's win against Russellville on Thursday a comeback.

"They punched us in the mouth and we responded to it," said Myers, Vilonia's quarterback, said. "I had no worry because I know I trust my guys, I trust my O-line, I trust my defense, I trust my coaches and everyone on that team."

Even if it wasn't a comeback in Myers' eyes, Vilonia started off the game in a quick hole, allowing the Cyclones to score two early touchdowns before it scored. And despite making up lost ground, Vilonia couldn't get the edge on Russellville for almost a full half, tying the game three times before eventually taking the lead on a Myers' touchdown pass late in the third quarter.

From there, Myers and the Eagles didn't look back, getting a 41-20 victory on the road. Myers finished 25-of-38 passing for 438 yards and 5 touchdowns with another 58 yards rushing in a performance worthy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Player of the Week honor.

"It was a fun night," Myers said, "And again, I'm just a small piece of the puzzle. It was a good performance, but I mean it was nothing I did that made the night. It just was a whole team effort."

Myers said he felt like his third touchdown pass, an 82-yard, go-ahead score at the end of the third quarter, "took the air out of the ball" for Russellville. It also was an impressive play by his receiver, Jamison Hinsley, who made a one-handed catch to bring it down around midfield before running it in.

Myers played particularly well after the score, too. From that point on, he was 7 of 9 for 148 yards and 2 touchdowns. He added 44 of his 58 rushing yards as well.

The quarterback said this week that his focus this year is "one week at a time," and on the product his team is putting on the field.

"Ultimately, we'd like a conference championship and state championship, but you can't do that if you don't win one week at a time," Myers said. "Anything in the past, it's over with. I can't ride the five touchdowns I had in the past. This week, it's Clarksville. It's a new week."

Part of that changed mindset lies in recruiting as well, Myers said. While he may have been a little more focused on that facet a season ago, he said he's making it a point of emphasis to focus on Vilonia football first.

Still, Myers is one of the most highly touted quarterback recruit in the state for the 2022 class. With official scholarship offers from Kansas and Middle Tennessee State, he visited Louisiana Tech on Sept. 12 and he's set to visit Memphis this week. He's also been talking to Colorado among other schools, he said.