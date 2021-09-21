• Vice President Kamala Harris will visit "The View" studio on Friday for her sixth appearance on the daytime chat show -- but her first as vice president. She'll answer questions about the pandemic, Afghanistan and other topics. Harris, a Democrat, appeared three times on the ABC talk show -- all remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic and covid-19 -- during the 2020 presidential campaign. Barack Obama is the only president to appear while in office on the show, a popular conduit to female voters, and he did it three times. Harris' boss, President Joe Biden, was the only sitting vice president to be on the show. Harris will be questioned by "The View" crew of Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro. Harris won't face a conservative panelist, after Meghan McCain's departure from "The View" this summer. The show is trying out potential replacements, but none is scheduled for Friday.

• Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher died eight years ago, but that didn't stop her from making headlines at Sunday night's Emmy awards in Los Angeles. Thatcher's revival came as Gillian Anderson, who played the role of Britain's first female leader in Netflix hit series "The Crown," scooped up the award for outstanding supporting actress in the widely-watched show that depicts the lives of Britain's royal family throughout history. Anderson has won wide acclaim for her uncanny depiction of Thatcher -- often called the "Iron Lady" of British politics -- who died of a stroke in 2013 at the age of 87. At a news conference following her win, Anderson was asked an unexpected question by a U.S. reporter -- much to the delight and confusion of those watching: "Just to kind of continue with the whole Margaret Thatcher thing, first question: Have you talked to her about this role at all?" the journalist asked, forcing Anderson to confirm that she had not been able to contact the late British leader before playing her role in the show. "Um, I have not spoken to Margaret," Anderson said, with a straight face -- a response that some on social media said was so dignified it should have won her another award. On social media Monday, many Brits found the Emmys question particularly entertaining while offering a range of sarcastic comments on the exchange. "Crack the ouija board out lads," read one tweet. "Surely not!!!!!" read another.