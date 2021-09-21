Walmart Plus said

to sign up 32 million

Walmart Inc.'s subscription service signed up about 32 million households in its first year, according to a Deutsche Bank survey.

About 25% of consumers surveyed in June and July said they had Walmart Plus. The bank's monthly consumer report, released on Sept. 14, said that's up from about 19% in previous months.

A Walmart spokeswoman said Monday that the company doesn't comment on reports such as the one from Deutsche Bank.

Walmart Plus, introduced in September 2020, is often compared to Amazon.com's Prime membership program. Amazon claims to have more than 200 million Prime members.

Though similar in price, the two programs differ in the services offered to members.

At $98 a year or $12.95 per month, Walmart Plus includes unlimited same-day grocery and general merchandise delivery; free shipping on items ordered through Walmart.com, a prescription discount program and discounts on gasoline bought at Walmart and Sam's Club stations.

An Amazon Prime membership is $119 a year or $12.99 a month. Members get benefits such as free shipping and access to media streaming services.

-- Serenah McKay

Titan pays $1 million

for LR's M Star Hotel

Titan General Contractors is paying $1 million to purchase the former M Star Hotel at 1010 Breckenridge Drive in west Little Rock. Titan is registered through an agent in Benton.

The 41,400-square-foot hotel sits on 2.15 acres and was built in 1986. It was partially renovated in 2018 and features owner/manager living quarters with a kitchen.

"Our firm is excited to have found a buyer who plans to restore this hotel as an operating amenity in this growing Rodney Parham corridor," said Bill Pendergist of Colliers of Arkansas. "Its prime location off of Rodney Parham [Road] and I-430 make it easily accessible to many restaurants, retail and other amenities in both west Little Rock and midtown and it should be a good investment for its new owners."

Along with Pendergist, the sellers were represented by Jim Irwin and Drew Holbert of Colliers. Titan was represented by Kyle Patton of RPM Realty Group.

-- Andrew Moreau

State index off 7.79

to end day at 661.33

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies in the state, closed Monday at 661.33, down 7.79.

'The S&P 500 fell 1.7%, while the Nasdaq slipped 2.1% on Monday over concerns that a large China-based property firm could be on the verge of collapse, potentially spreading to other companies, along with the anticipated policy meeting at the Federal Reserve's this week," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.