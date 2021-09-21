Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Nashoba Salazar, 24, of 655 N. Whitham Ave. Apt. 27, in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with rape. Salazar was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Tontitown

• Joshua Brown, 32, of 933 Via Torre Ave. in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with rape, engaging a child in sexually explicit conduct and distribution, possession or viewing of child pornography. Brown was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Timothy King, 24, of 30 N. Red Oak Ave. in West Fork was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault and battery. King was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.