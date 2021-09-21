NWA Fishing Report

Beaver Lake

Autumn arrives tomorrow, but fishing remains summertime tough.

Aaron Jolliff at Hook, Line and Sinker said trolling crank baits for crappie may be the best bet. Troll with crank baits that run 10 to 15 feet deep. Creek arms are good places to troll.

Black bass fishing is slow. Look for shad along main lake points with a depth finder and work a jigging spoon among the shad school. Try for striped bass on the north end of the lake with brood minnows or umbrella rigs.

Average surface water temperature is in the low 80s.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville recommends fishing for walleye over long points on the north end of the lake. Use jigging spoons or nightcrawler rigs. Bluegill are biting fair on worms or crickets.

Beaver tailwater

Busch Mountain Guide Service reports trout are biting on all areas of the stream. Try Power Bait or Pautzke Fire Bait on light line. Small spoons coated with Pautzke Fire Gel have been working.

Fish for walleye near the town of Beaver by jigging live minnows 12 to 15 feet deep.

Power generation has been mainly in the afternoon, creating high water and faster flow.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said black bass fishing is fair with plastic worms. Bluegill are biting well on worms or crickets.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office recommends trying for catfish with nightcrawlers. Go with shallow-diving crank baits to catch black bass. Use worms for bluegill.

Bella Vista

Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista reports black bass can be found chasing shad early in the morning at any Bella Vista lake. Use top-water lures or jigs to catch them. Try for bluegill with worms.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass are biting plastic worms rigged Texas, Carolina or wacky style. Deep diving crank baits may also work. Try square-bill crank baits or top-water lures early.

Illinois River

Stroud said black bass fishing is best on the Oklahoma side of the river with tube baits in the green pumpkin color. Smoke-colored grubs are working well. So are 4-inch plastic lizards and Tiny Torpedo top-water lures. Stroud caught several bass on his last Illinois River fishing trip.

Eastern Oklahoma: The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good fishing at Lake Eucha and Grand Lake for largemouth bass with plastic worms and spinner baits. Catfish are biting fair on cut bait. Crappie are fair on jigs or minnows.

At Lake Tenkiller, fishing is fair for black bass with crank baits, plastic worms, spinner baits and top-water lures. Crappie fishing is fair with minnows or jigs fished near brush or docks.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service said black bass are biting jig and pigs along points. Fish 6 feet deep early and deeper later in the day. A drop-shot rig is working around docks and treetops 20 to 25 feet deep. Try top-water lures early along steep banks.