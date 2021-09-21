100 years ago

Sept. 21, 1921

PINE BLUFF -- Hal A. Cooper, paroled convict from the Tucker state farm, who was arrested yesterday afternoon at Van Buren on suspicion that he smuggled a rifle into the farm stockade to be used by Tom Slaughter to shoot his way to liberty, probably will be brought here tomorrow for investigation. Cooper was arrested by the Crawford county sheriff while at work with a bridge gang. While at the state farm serving a one-year sentence for grand larceny, Cooper is said to have been Slaughter's boon companion. According to information received from Fort Smith, Cooper quit his work last Friday and did not return until noon yesterday. He told officers that a brother-in-law of Slaughter asked him to assist Slaughter to escape, but he refused.

50 years ago

Sept. 21, 1971

• The FBI arrested five men Monday afternoon on charges of running an illegal casino-type gambling operation at 611 1/2 East Washington Avenue in North Little Rock. A sixth man, already confined in the Pulaski County Jail, also was charged in the indictments, which were returned Friday by the federal Grand Jury for the Eastern District of Arkansas. The indictments charged the men with violating the Organized Crime Control Act of 1970.

25 years ago

Sept. 21, 1996

ROGERS -- The cause of a Labor Day weekend fire at Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Inc. remains undetermined, but investigators are pursuing leads that could indicate arson, officials say. Rogers fire officials estimate damage to the plant at $750,000. Another $100,000 in recycled plastic pellets was destroyed in the blaze, AERT officials said. The fire began in the early morning hours of Sept. 1. There were no injuries. The fire, which destroyed 2,500 square feet of a 50-year-old grain elevator used to store AERT's recycled plastic pellets, caused widespread damage to other parts of the plant, officials said.

10 years ago

Sept. 21, 2011

TEXARKANA -- A judge has sentenced two teenagers to 10 years in prison with a 10-year suspended sentence after a fire damaged Arkansas High School as it was being renovated last summer. Nicholas Jeffrey and John Scott Ditmars also must pay more than $322,000 in restitution. Miller County Circuit Judge Joe Griffin sentenced the 18-year-olds Monday after they reached a plea agreement with prosecutors. After their prison term, the men face a 10-year suspended sentence, the Texarkana Gazette reported. The school was damaged by several fires Aug. 1, 2010, and one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion. Court documents said the two tried unsuccessfully to start a fire the night before, and investigators said video surveillance led them to the pair.