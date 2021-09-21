Pasquantino leads consistent Naturals into Championship Series

SPRINGDALE -- Vinnie Pasquantino said he was nervous in his Class AA debut earlier this season with Northwest Arkansas Naturals. But the Naturals' first baseman controlled those emotions in that moment just like he's done all season.

"My first game in Double-A, my heart was absolutely pounding the entire time and I was nervous," Pasquantino said. "But I don't think I was as nervous about being in Double-A as I was playing with a new group of guys that I was basically trying to impress and show them that I belong."

Pasquantino hit a home run in his first Class AA at-bat in the finish of a suspended game, then went 4 for 4 with a double in his first full game with the Naturals. He's gone on to be a key component to help Northwest Arkansas reach the Class AA-Central Championship Series, which begins tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Arvest Ballpark.

The Naturals face Wichita, the North Division champion, in the best-of-5 series. Northwest Arkansas took the season series 10-8 against the Wind Surge and will host the first two games.

Naturals Manager Scott Thorman acknowledged his team had a little good fortune. Northwest Arkansas needed a win and losses by both Arkansas and Frisco in the season finale to claim the spot alongside Wichita, and that's exactly what happened Sunday.

But it also earned its way to the championship series with some solid play down the stretch, Thorman said.

"Three weeks ago, it seemed like a long-shot," he said. "Two weeks ago, it seemed realistic. A week ago, we were kind of back in that realistic category. It all came together for us and at the right time.

"I think the team collectively stepped up. Guys finished better than they started. The name of the game is development. The goal is to get these guys better."

It came together for Northwest Arkansas despite significant roster shuffles. Pasquantino was promoted from Class A Advanced Quad Cities on July 20 at the same time prospects Bobby Witt Jr. and Nick Pratto got the bump from the Naturals to Class AAA Omaha.

But that wasn't all. Slugging catcher MJ Melendez was promoted to Omaha in early August, and a week or so later outfielder Dairon Blanco was also bumped to Class AAA.

Pasquantino acknowledged he may have felt some pressure to perform, but it's more about striving for consistency.

"Kind of the way I want to play the game is I want to be that rock for a team that's just that consistent guy in the lineup and that doesn't matter where you're hitting really." he said.

"If you're the consistent guy on the team, everybody knows that and I think people can rally around that guy. If that's a role that I can take I'd like to, if possible."

Mission accomplished.

The 6-4, 245-pounder hit .291 with 20 doubles, 13 home runs and 42 RBI in 61 games at Quad Cities. But he's hit .310 with 17 double, 11 home runs and 42 RBI in 55 games for Northwest Arkansas.

Pasquantino finished the regular season tied for second in all of the minor leagues with 37 doubles, third in extra-base hits (64) and sixth in total bases (246).

Thorman had nothing but good things to say about Pasquantino. But he specifically pointed to his patience at the plate. Pasquantino has drawn 64 walks and struck out 64 times in 437 at-bats. The 23-year-old slugger walked more times than he struck out (31-26) at Class AA.

"First and foremost, Vinnie's a winner," Thorman said. "He's a low maintenance slugger that has a good plan at the plate. He can hit. He can flat-out hit.

"What he's done in the second half, this whole season is truly remarkable. He's been a real boost for this team."

Pasquantino said the lineup as a whole has come together and knows their roles well.

"Our lineups gotten way more consistent," Pasquantino said. "If you look at this lineup now from when the season began, there's not as many big names. But there's still a lot of consistent hitters.

"What this lineup does every single night is it goes in and competes on a consistent basis make pitcher's lives difficult. It's not the biggest names in the book. But these guys go in every day and make pitcher's lives really hard."

Another relative newcomer to the Naturals roster was honored by the Class AA-Central on Monday.

Northwest Arkansas right fielder Seuly Matias, who has been with the team about a month, was named the Class AA-Central Player of the Week for the final week of the regular season. He went 8 for 23 (.348) with 4 home runs and 7 RBI. Over 23 games with Northwest Arkansas, the 23-year-old has recorded 11 extra-base hits, 7 home runs and driven in 13 runs.