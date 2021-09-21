Police investigate killing of man found in Texarkana yard

TEXARKANA — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday night.

Officers were notified at 8:55 p.m. Monday of multiple gunshots in the area of East 11th and California streets in Texarkana, according to a news release from the city’s police department. Within minutes, other callers advised that a person was lying in a yard at that location.

Keith McFadden, 40, was found with a gunshot wound in a yard on East 11th Street, the release states. Police said McFadden was attended to by Lifenet medics but was pronounced dead.

The case is being investigated as a homicide and does not appear to be a random act, according to the release. McFadden's body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy.

Police encouraged anyone with information to contact investigators at (903) 798-3154 or Crimestoppers at (903) 794-STOP.