Police investigate Little Rock killing; person of interest detained, authorities say

Little Rock police on Tuesday were investigating a fatal shooting on South Pulaski Street, authorities said.

The killing happened in the 3200 block of South Pulaski Street, police said in a Twitter post shortly just before 12:50 p.m. Police said there was one victim and that a person of interest had been detained.

Little Rock police spokesperson Mark Edwards said the victim was fatally shot.

Police didn’t immediately release the name of the victim or person of interest.

