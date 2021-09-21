Sections
Police investigate UA threat involving Uber, gun in Fayetteville

by ARKANSAS DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE | Today at 1:00 a.m.

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas Police Department in Fayetteville is investigating after an Uber driver reportedly showed a gun during an argument with two students.

The driver reportedly used offensive language about same-sex relationships when the two students asked for a change in destination and told them to leave the vehicle, according to a Facebook post from the department. The driver and students left the vehicle and the argument continued, the post states.

Police said the driver then reportedly displayed a firearm before getting back in the vehicle and driving away. The confrontation took place near the intersection of Razorback Road and Meadow Street, according to the post.

The department said a message about the confrontation went out to students, staff and faculty around 5 a.m. Sunday.

