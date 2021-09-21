Prairie Grove man pleads guilty to internet stalking of a child, gets 18 years in prison

BENTONVILLE -- A Prairie Grove man was sentenced Monday to 18 years in prison after admitting to using the internet to arrange to meet a person he believed was a child.

Jeffrey Mongold, 40, pleaded guilty to internet stalking of a child.

Mongold was arrested Sept. 27.

The arrest was part of a sting initiated by the Truckers Against Predators association, according to a probable cause affidavit. The group informed Lowell police they had communicated with Mongold, and he arranged to meet someone he believed was a 14-year-old girl, according to the affidavit.

The meeting was set at Workman's Travel Center in Lowell, and police arrested Mongold when he came to the business, according to court documents.

The association emailed police a copy of the chats between Mongold and the decoy pretending to be a girl, according to the affidavit.

Mongold told police he planned to meet a 14-year-old girl and the two were going to have fun, according to the affidavit.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green sentenced him to 18 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections. He will be required to register as a sex offender and complete a sex offender treatment program.