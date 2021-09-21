Proposals to cut Arkansas income taxes, explained

This story is a part of The Article, your guide to Arkansas news and culture, presented by the Democrat-Gazette. Sign up for The Article's twice-weekly newsletter here or to see stories that have appeared in past newsletters, go here.

The governor and General Assembly are expected to meet for a special session in the coming weeks to consider cutting income taxes. Before legislators are called back to the capital city, state leaders are trying to home in on the key points of the debate.

(To learn how Arkansas’ income taxes are currently structured, go here.)

What are proposals centering on?

Proposals so far are pitching ways to cut the state’s top income tax rate. Proposals also want to make adjustments to “tax cliffs,” which is when someone’s tax burden increases dramatically when they move from one tax table to another.

For example, under the current system, a taxpayer with an income of $22,899 pays $535 because they fall into the low income tax table while a taxpayer with an income of $22,900 pays $720 because they fall into the middle income tax table.

That is an increase of $185 in taxes, even though the income difference is just one dollar.

What is the Department of Finance and Administration proposal?

Gov. Asa Hutchinson directed the finance department to incorporate his goals with feedback from legislators to create a proposal.

The Department of Finance and Administration has suggested:

Reducing the top rate from 5.9% to 5.7% on Jan. 1, 2022, and then to 5.5% in 2023.

on Jan. 1, 2022, and in 2023. Modifying the income tax brackets in the low-income tax table

Trimming the 5% rate level to 4.5% in the part of the middle-income tax table

tax table Fixing income tax cliffs between the low- and middle-income tax tables

What other proposals are out there?

Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, who is co-chairman of the Joint Budget Committee, has made a proposal to:

Merge the low- and middle-income tax tables so the state would have a "base" income tax bracket set (income of up to $82,000) and a high-income tax bracket set (income greater than $82,000)

so the state would have a "base" income tax bracket set (income of up to $82,000) and a high-income tax bracket set (income greater than $82,000) Reduce the top individual income tax rate from 5.9% to 5.7% in 2022; to 5.5% in 2023; to 5.3% in 2024; to 5.1% in 2025; and finally to 4.9% in 2026

from 5.9% to 5.7% in 2022; to 5.5% in 2023; to 5.3% in 2024; to 5.1% in 2025; and finally to 4.9% in 2026 Fix income tax cliffs between the tax tables

He said the proposal reflects his work with House leaders.

Read more about the tax cut proposals so far from reporter Michael Wickline