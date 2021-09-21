Russia's pro-Putin party keeps its supermajority

MOSCOW -- Russia's ruling party retained its supermajority in parliament, further cementing President Vladimir Putin's grip on power after elections that excluded most opposition politicians and were marred by multiple reports of violations.

The vote was watched closely for signs that Putin's control might slip, however slightly, ahead of the 2024 presidential election. It's not yet clear whether he will run again, choose a successor or outline a different path -- but he is expected to keep his hand on the tiller whatever he decides, and an obedient State Duma, or parliament, will be crucial to those plans.

Results released Monday from nearly 99% of the country's polling stations gave the ruling United Russia party 49.8% of the vote for the 225 seats apportioned by parties, according to the Central Election Commission. Another 225 lawmakers are chosen directly by voters, and the results showed United Russia candidates leading in 198 of those races.

Imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny's team had hoped to make dents in United Russia's dominance with their Smart Voting strategy, which promoted candidates who had the best chance at defeating those backed by the Kremlin. However, authorities undertook an enormous effort to suppress the strategy in recent weeks.

The government blocked the Smart Voting website and pressured Apple and Google to remove an app featuring it from their Russian online stores -- a move the tech giants took as voting began Friday. Google also denied access to two documents on its online service Google Docs that listed candidates endorsed by Smart Voting, and YouTube blocked similar videos.

Apple and Google did not respond to requests for comment. However, a person with direct knowledge of the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue said Google was forced to remove the app because it faced legal demands by regulators and threats of criminal prosecution in Russia.

Ella Pamfilova, head of the election commission, confirmed that United Russia has retained the so-called constitutional majority in the parliament, or at least two-thirds of the 450 seats required for a party to make changes to the constitution.

In fact, the results indicated there would be almost no opposition voices in the Duma, with three other parties that usually toe the Kremlin line set to take many of the remaining seats, along with the New People Party, which was formed last year and is regarded by many as a Kremlin-sponsored project.

Pamfilova said candidates from three other parties each won a seat, so in all eight political parties will be represented in the Duma. Voter turnout stood at 51%, she said.

The Communist Party received 19% of the party-list vote, a sizable improvement from the 13% it got in the 2016 election. United Russia got about 54% five years ago, so the results indicate some falloff in support.

But concerns that the results had been manipulated mounted Monday, with many decrying that a breakdown of the online voting in Moscow was not available until late in the day.

The Communists held a protest of the election results Monday, attracting several hundred people.

Fraud allegations aside, the Kremlin sweep was widely expected since few opposition candidates were even allowed to run after Russian authorities unleashed a sweeping crackdown on Kremlin critics.

Organizations linked to Navalny have been declared extremist, and anyone associated with them was barred from seeking public office by a new law. Navalny is serving 2½-year prison sentence for violating parole over a previous conviction he says is politically motivated.

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the moves against the opposition "severely restricted political pluralism and prevented the Russian people from exercising their civil and political rights."

Information for this article was contributed by Anna Frants and Kelvin Chan of The Associated Press.