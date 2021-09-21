Service outage affects county 911 calls

A severed fiber optic cable caused a seven-hour disruption in AT&T phone service in Jefferson County and 14 other counties on Sunday, hindering the handling of the county's 911 calls, officials said Monday.

There were more questions than answers about the outage, with AT&T issuing a two-sentence statement, saying that the problem was caused by another entity.

"Service has been restored for customers in the Little Rock and Pine Bluff areas whose service may have been affected due to a fiber cut by a third party," a spokesman wrote in an email. "We appreciate our customers' patience."

The spokesman was unable to say where the break took place, who was responsible for it, the precise area that was without service or the number of customers that were affected.

"I certainly want to know why it happened and what AT&T plans to do if it happens again," said Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. "It it happened once, it can happen twice."

Woods said he started getting calls around 11 Sunday morning that there was a problem. The Metropolitan Emergency Communication Association went to its backup plan, which is to have 911 calls transferred to another county and then for that county to contact the various entities by radio. Woods said the plan, for the most part, worked well, although the extra steps slowed the process.

Karen Blevins, director of the Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management (OEM)/911, issued a statement on Monday regarding the problem and its effect on 911 communications:

"On Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at approximately 11 a.m. the Jefferson County 911 Center, MECA (MECA Metropolitan Emergency Communication Association), lost telephone communications. AT&T was immediately notified to put in place MECA's contingency plan, which is to transfer all calls to another County's 911 Center.

"AT&T advised that there was a problem with a switch and the other counties were also experiencing an outage. AT&T was able to reroute some of MECA's 911 calls to North Little Rock and Lonoke County. The call information was then sent to MECA via a computer terminal message.

"At no time was this outage due to a problem with MECA. This was an AT&T network outage which affected the telecommunications services of 15 counties in South Arkansas. MECA has been in contact with state officials and AT&T to find the root cause of this outage and to work out solutions if an outage of this nature occurs again," Blevins said.

Woods echoed what Blevins said.

"This was way beyond MECA's control," he said.

Woods said he had not been able to get information from AT&T about the outage and compared it to his office's own problems with the communications giant. He said the sheriff's office had at one time used AT&T for some the office's phone service options but that, when there was a problem, he could never get an answer, either by phone or through email. Now, he said, his office uses another company.

"Verizon provides far better service for us," he said.

Woods also addressed the issue Sunday on Facebook and encouraged people to check on family and friends who might have been affected by the outage. The sheriff's office also advised people to beware of scammers claiming to compensate customers for the problem.