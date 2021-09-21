GOLF

UA, Matthews No. 1

Arkansas has the No. 1 individual and No. 1 team in the women's college golf rankings.

Brooke Matthews held the top individual spot and the Razorbacks topped the new team rankings released over the weekend by Golfweek. It is the first time Arkansas has held the top spot in the team rankings since 2017.

Arkansas won the three-day Cougar Classic in Hanahan, S.C., on Sept. 14 by one stroke over Baylor. The Bears are No. 2 in this week's Golfweek rankings.

Matthews, a Rogers native, was the top individual at the Cougar Classic with an NCAA-record score of 25-under par -- 13 strokes better than the tournament's runner up.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to host the Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Oct. 4-6 on their home course in Johnson.

-- Matt Jones

ASU tied for seventh in Kansas tournament

The Arkansas State University women's golf team is tied for seventh among 10 teams after the second round of the Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational on Monday at Colbert Hills Golf Course in Manhattan, Kan.

The Red Wolves posted a 10-over 298 in the second round and is at 35-over 611 in the 54-hole tournament. Nebraska's B team leads the field at 5-over 581.

Elise Schultz leads ASU after shooting a second-round 73 and is 6-over 150, good for a tie for 18th place. Olivia Schmidt (77) is tied for 23rd at 8-over 152. Kayla Burke (74) is 11-over 155, which puts her in a tie for 40th place.

Also for the Red Wolves, Kiley Rodrigues shot a 76 on Monday and is 12-over 156 as she's in a tie for 42nd place. Casey Sommer (75) is in 47th place at 14-over 158. Maria Jose Atristain Vega, playing as an individual, is 57th at 24-over 168.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UAPB's Sanchez nabs league honor

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff came up short in a 45-23 loss to the University of Central Arkansas last week, but there was a noteworthy performance from a Golden Lions player that garnered recognition.

UAPB punter Josh Sanchez was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Specialist of the Week. The California native averaged 42.8 yards on five punts for the Golden Lions against UCA. Sanchez had two punts that traveled at least 50 yards, including a long of 62, and two kicks that landed inside the UCA 20.

The Golden Lions will return to the field Thursday night when they face Alcorn State at home. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

-- Erick Taylor

Henderson State's Curry picks up GAC award

Henderson State University senior wide receiver L'liott Curry was named the Great American Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Curry caught 10 passes for a career-high 228 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Reddies' 58-18 victory Saturday night at the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

The Guthrie, Okla., native scored on receptions of 6, 48, 58 and 62 yards.

His 228 receiving yards were the fourth-most in a single game in school history and his four touchdowns marked only the second time in the past 20 years that a Reddie receiver has pulled in four touchdown passes.

SOCCER

UA players earn SEC awards

Senior defender Bryana Hunter and freshman forward Sophia Aragon of the University of Arkansas were honored by the SEC on Monday.

Hunter was named the conference's defensive player of the week, while Aragon was tabbed freshman of the week.

The two Razorback players helped Arkansas pick up victories against No. 13 Tennessee and Tennessee-Martin.

Hunter earned a SEC player of the week award for the first time in her career. Aragon was the first Razorback to win freshman of the week since Ava Tankersley in 2020.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Covid-19 cancels key 3A-5 game

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a matchup between a pair of conference contenders to be wiped out.

Prescott, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, was set to travel to Horatio on Friday, but the game was canceled Monday due to covid-19 protocols within the Lions' program. Lantz Castleman, who's in his second season as head coach at Horatio, confirmed the cancellation.

According to Arkansas Activities Association rules, the game, which was the 3A-5 Conference opener for both teams, will result in a forfeit victory for Prescott (4-0) since the game was called off due to covid-19. The showdown could have still been played and the forfeiture nullified if both teams shared an open date a some point during the remainder of the regular season. But that scenario isn't an option because both teams are scheduled to play games every week until the playoffs begin Nov. 12.

As a result, the Curley Wolves are actively searching for a replacement opponent, per the Prescott School District's Twitter page.

-- Erick Taylor