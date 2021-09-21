Sections
Super Quiz: Steel

Today at 1:47 a.m.

  1. This comic-book hero is nicknamed "Man of Steel."

  2. The name of this Russian leader has been translated as "Man of Steel."

  3. What are the two main components of steel?

  4. Term for steels alloyed with chromium that are resistant to corrosion.

  5. She has written 179 books and is best known for her romance novels.

  6. This metal percussion instrument is of Trinidadian origin.

  7. This Englishman is best known for the steel-making process that he developed.

  8. Title of a 1989 comedy-drama film about a group of women in a small-town community.

  9. Which two countries made an alliance with the 1939 Pact of Steel?

ANSWERS:

  1. Superman

  2. Joseph Stalin

  3. Iron and carbon

  4. Stainless steel

  5. Danielle Steel

  6. Steel drum

  7. Henry Bessemer

  8. "Steel Magnolias"

  9. Germany and Italy

