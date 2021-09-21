Super Quiz: Steel

This comic-book hero is nicknamed "Man of Steel."

The name of this Russian leader has been translated as "Man of Steel."

What are the two main components of steel?

Term for steels alloyed with chromium that are resistant to corrosion.

She has written 179 books and is best known for her romance novels.

This metal percussion instrument is of Trinidadian origin.

This Englishman is best known for the steel-making process that he developed.

Title of a 1989 comedy-drama film about a group of women in a small-town community.