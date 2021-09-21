UA, Matthews ranked No. 1 in college golf

Arkansas has the No. 1 individual and No. 1 team in the women's college golf rankings.

Brooke Matthews held the top individual spot and the Razorbacks topped the new team rankings released over the weekend by Golfweek. It is the first time Arkansas has held the top spot in the team rankings since 2017.

Arkansas won the three-day Cougar Classic in Hanahan, S.C., on Sept. 14 by one stroke over Baylor. The Bears are No. 2 in this week's Golfweek rankings.

Matthews, a Rogers native, was the top individual at the Cougar Classic with an NCAA-record score of 25-under par -- 13 strokes better than the tournament's runner up.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to host the Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Oct. 4-6 on their home course in Johnson.