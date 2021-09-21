U.S. employees' group plans meeting

The National Association of Active and Federal Employees, (NARFE) will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 27, at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave.

Delos McCauley, a retired engineer and missionary who served in Africa and Nepal, will present a pictorial program featuring birds from Jefferson County. A light lunch will be served, according to a news release.

3 area students in SAU nursing grads

Southern Arkansas University Tech at East Camden graduated 27 students at the end of the summer semester with technical certificates in practical nursing.

Southeast Arkansas students are Amaya Partman of Warren, Callie Weems of New Edinburg and LeeAnn Young of Kingsland, according to a news release.

The students are eligible to take the Arkansas Nursing Exam to become licensed practical nurses. SAU Tech's PN program is part of its Allied Health program offerings.

Nature Center sets Arbor Day event

The Pine Bluff Arbor Day celebration will take place at 10 a.m. Oct. 6 at the Delta Rivers Nature Center. A tree will be planted and the event is open to the public.

The Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office and the Southeast Arkansas Stormwater Education Program will help the city of Pine Bluff with the celebration, according to a news release.

Organizers will strictly follow covid-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Arkansas Department of Health. Details: Kevin Harris, Jefferson County Extension agent-urban stormwater, (870) 534-1033 or klharris@uada.edu.

State sets county flu vaccine clinics

The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) will provide flu vaccines across the state starting Sept. 27. Each county health unit will be hosting a community flu vaccine clinic, according to a news release.

The shot is available at no charge. People should bring their insurance cards with them to the flu vaccine clinic. If anyone does not have insurance, or the insurance does not cover flu vaccine, the vaccine will still be available free.

Annual flu vaccination is recommended for most adults and children six months and older. The flu virus changes from year to year, and this year's vaccine protects against flu viruses expected to cause the most illness this flu season.

For details on area flu vaccine clinics, people should contact their nearest local health unit or visit www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Hispanic Heritage Month event set

The community is invited to join the National Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at Lakeside United Methodist Church, 1500 S. Olive St., with a meal of hot tamales.

Drive-thru hot tamale meals will be sold from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. A child's plate is $8, adult plate $10, and a family serving is $30 (for two adults and two children), according to a news release.