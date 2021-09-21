U.S. virus toll on par with 1918-19 flu wave

Covid-19 has now killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic did -- approximately 675,000.

The U.S. population a century ago was just one-third of what it is today, meaning the flu cut a much bigger, more lethal swath through the country. But the covid-19 crisis is by any measure a colossal tragedy in its own right, especially given the advances in scientific knowledge since then and the failure to take maximum advantage of the vaccines available this time.

"Big pockets of American society -- and, worse, their leaders -- have thrown this away," medical historian Dr. Howard Markel of the University of Michigan said of the opportunity to vaccinate everyone eligible by now.

Meanwhile, Pfizer and BioNTech announced Monday that a lower dose of their vaccine -- one-third the amount given to adults and teens -- is safe and triggered a robust immune response in children as young as 5, news that was eagerly anticipated by many parents and pediatricians.

Like the Spanish flu, the coronavirus may never entirely disappear, experts say. Instead, scientists hope it becomes a mild seasonal bug as human immunity strengthens through vaccination and repeated infection. That could take time.

"We hope it will be like getting a cold, but there's no guarantee," said Emory University biologist Rustom Antia, who suggests an optimistic scenario in which this could happen over a few years.

For now, the pandemic still has the United States and other parts of the world firmly in its jaws.

While the surge in infections fueled by the delta variant may have peaked, U.S. deaths are running above 1,900 a day on average, while the country's overall toll topped 676,000 Monday, according to the count kept by Johns Hopkins University, though the actual number is believed to be higher.

Winter may bring a new surge, with the University of Washington's influential model projecting an additional 100,000 or so Americans will die of covid-19 by Jan. 1.

The 1918-19 influenza pandemic killed 50 million people globally at a time when the world had one-quarter the population it does now. Global deaths from covid-19 now stand at more than 4.6 million.

The Spanish flu's U.S. death toll is a rough guess, given the incomplete records of the era and the poor scientific understanding of what caused the illness. The 675,000 figure comes from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The ebbing of covid-19 could happen if the virus progressively weakens as it mutates and more and more humans' immune systems learn to attack it. Vaccination and surviving infection are the main ways the immune system improves. Breast-fed infants also gain some immunity from their mothers.

Under that optimistic scenario, schoolchildren would get mild illness that trains their immune systems. As they grow up, the children would carry the immune response memory, so that when they are old and vulnerable, the coronavirus would be no more dangerous than cold viruses.

The same goes for today's vaccinated teens: Their immune systems would get stronger through the shots and mild infections.

"We will all get infected," Antia predicted. "What's important is whether the infections are severe."

Something similar happened with the H1N1 flu virus, the culprit in the 1918-19 pandemic. It encountered too many people who were immune, and it also eventually weakened through mutation. H1N1 still circulates today, but immunity acquired through infection and vaccination has triumphed.

Getting an annual flu shot now protects against H1N1 and several other strains of flu. It still kills between 12,000 and 61,000 Americans each year, but on average it is a seasonal problem and a manageable one.

Before covid-19, the 1918-19 flu was universally considered the worst pandemic disease in human history. Whether the current scourge ultimately proves deadlier is unclear.

In many ways, the 1918-19 flu -- which was wrongly named Spanish flu because it first received widespread news coverage in Spain -- was worse.

Spread by the mobility of World War I, it killed young, healthy adults in vast numbers. No vaccine existed to slow it, and there were no antibiotics to treat secondary bacterial infections. And of course the world was much smaller.

Yet jet travel and mass migrations threaten to increase the toll of the current pandemic. Much of the world is unvaccinated. And the coronavirus has been full of surprises.

Markel said he is continually astounded by the magnitude of the disruption the pandemic has brought to the planet.

"I was gobsmacked by the size of the quarantines" the Chinese government undertook initially, Markel said, "and I've since been gob-gob-gob-smacked to the nth degree." The lagging pace of U.S. vaccinations is the latest source of his astonishment.

Just under 64% of the U.S. population has received as least one dose of the vaccine, with state rates ranging from a high of about 77% in Vermont and Massachusetts to lows around 46% to 49% in Idaho, Wyoming, West Virginia and Mississippi.

Globally, about 43% of the population has received at least one dose, according to Our World in Data, with some African countries just beginning to give their first shots.

"We know that all pandemics come to an end," said Dr. Jeremy Brown, director of emergency care research at the National Institutes of Health, who wrote a book on influenza. However, "They can do terrible things while they're raging."

Covid-19 could have been far less lethal in the U.S. if more people had gotten vaccinated sooner, "and we still have an opportunity to turn it around," Brown said. "We often lose sight of how lucky we are to take these things for granted."

The current vaccines work extremely well in preventing severe disease and death from the variants of the virus that have emerged so far.

It will be crucial for scientists to make sure the ever-mutating virus hasn't changed enough to evade vaccines or to cause severe illness in unvaccinated children, Antia said.

If the virus changes significantly, a new vaccine using the technology behind the Pfizer and Moderna shots could be produced in 110 days, a Pfizer executive said last week. The company is studying whether annual shots with the current vaccine will be required to keep immunity high.

SMALLER DOSE FOR KIDS

Monday's finding from Pfizer-BioNTech is a crucial step toward the two-shot coronavirus regimen becoming available for younger school-aged children, perhaps close to Halloween.

The highly transmissible delta variant has collided with school reopening to reveal why children could benefit. Nearly 30% of cases in the first week of September were among children, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Although children rarely suffer severe illness, when they do it can be devastating. A vaccine could protect against rare cases of severe illness, cut the risk of long-haul covid and tamp down outbreaks.

The companies still must prepare and submit the data to the Food and Drug Administration, a process they expect to complete by the end of September. Then, the full data will be scrutinized by regulators to ascertain that the vaccine is safe and effective. That could take weeks, or up to a month.

Sharon Nachman, a pediatric infectious-disease specialist at Stony Brook Medicine in New York, said a vaccine for children would be a "huge, huge step forward" and that she is "cautiously optimistic" about the announcement.

"As most physicians are, I'm very cautious when it comes to the health of children," Nachman said. "I think it will be critical to have the data presented to a group of experts who are unbiased and have no conflicts of interest."

Regulators have made clear they are working as fast as possible, but also need to ensure the vaccine meets the highest standards -- especially because a rare but concerning vaccine side effect of heart muscle inflammation has been identified, most frequently in the younger males eligible for the vaccines. An FDA analysis estimated that among 16- to 17- year old males, the risk was close to 1 in 5,000.

"You need to do these kind of studies, and it's going to be important to vaccinate children," said Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He called the results -- that the vaccine triggered a robust immune response in children -- somewhat predictable but important.

With the school year in full swing and cases soaring among children, pediatricians have been inundated with requests to bend the rules and give children a shot now. The new data seems likely to intensify the pressure, even though the existing vaccine is triple the dose tested in the trial. Younger children's immune systems are not the same as those of adults, and the companies found a much smaller dose was safe and effective.

Evan Anderson, a professor of pediatrics at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, said the pediatric trials at his institution had to turn away many families, with 10 times as many people who wanted to participate as they had slots available.

"Parents kind of recognize that their children going off to school is a significant issue for them -- the lack of ability to control their exposure, whether in the lunchroom or the classroom," Anderson said.

But experts, including a Pfizer scientist, agreed that parents should be patient for regulators to pore over the details rather than seeking out doses on their own.

"No one should really be freelancing -- they should wait for the appropriate approval and recommendations to decide how best to manage their own children's circumstances," said William Gruber, Pfizer's senior vice president of vaccine clinical research and development, who said younger children tend to have more "exuberant" immune responses than older people, both to this vaccine and others.

"Nature has equipped us, particularly when we are young, to respond very well to an assortment of things we will encounter in nature -- and we will use vaccines to accelerate that process and really improve on nature," Gruber said.

"Until we look at the data, I can't comment on this, other than to say we need a vaccine for children," said Paul Offit, a vaccine expert at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia who serves on the expert committee that advises the FDA.

The step forward for a children's vaccine may deepen the rift between families eager for the vaccine and parents who are hesitant. Hospitalizations among children have increased in the delta surge, but children have been far less likely to develop severe illness and death than older people throughout the pandemic, leading to a perception among some that the disease is not harmful to them.

Among 12- to 17-year-olds eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech shot since May, only about half have received at least one dose, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

More than 5 million cases of covid-19 have been reported among children and teens, causing 460 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

BOOSTER SHOTS

The Food and Drug Administration is likely to authorize Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots this week for many Americans at high risk of falling seriously ill now that a key advisory committee has voted to recommend the measure.

On Friday, a panel of experts endorsed offering Pfizer booster shots for people 65 and older, and for people 16 and older who are at high risk of getting severe covid-19 or who work in settings that make them more likely to get infected.

An advisory committee of the CDC is scheduled to meet Wednesday and Thursday to discuss booster shots before that agency -- which sets vaccine policy -- issues its recommendations.

Officials have said they also expect to soon have data on whether boosters are needed for people who got the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Fauci has asked Americans to be patient and not to get a booster shot until they are eligible. That includes people 65 and older who received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

"We're working on that right now to get the data to the FDA, so they can examine it and make a determination about the boosters for those people," he said. "They're not being left behind by any means."

Whatever the FDA decides about boosters this week, Fauci predicted it will probably be revised as more data comes in. "There will be a continual reexamination of that data and potential modification of recommendations," he said.

DEATH TOLL CLIMBS

The average U.S. daily death toll for the past seven days surpassed 2,000 over the weekend, the first time since March 1 that deaths have been so high, according to a New York Times database.

Texas and Florida, two of the hardest-hit states, account for more than 30% of those deaths: Florida, where 56% of the population is vaccinated, averages about 353 deaths a day, and Texas, where 50% of the population is vaccinated, averages about 286 deaths a day.

In the United States as a whole, 54% of all people are vaccinated.

Hot spots continue to speckle the U.S. map, many of them in line with low vaccination rates, but others in areas where vaccinations are among the highest. Vermont, for example, has a vaccination rate of 69% and reported more coronavirus cases in the past week than in any other seven-day period, though it still has the fewest cases in the country.

As of Saturday, Guam, where 64% are vaccinated, and Idaho, where 41% are vaccinated, reported more deaths in the previous week than in any other seven-day period.

These surges, according to public health leaders, are tied to the delta variant. "The war has changed," the CDC said in July, comparing delta's contagiousness to that of chickenpox. And while the vaccines provide strong protection against severe illness from delta, there are still reports of breakthrough infections, and the variant continues to vex scientists and pandemic strategists.

Other numbers appear to be plateauing, or even inching lower. New hospitalizations and new cases have started to tick downward but remain alarmingly high, intensifying the already fierce debate around booster shots.

Information for this article was contributed by Carla K. Johnson and Tom Murphy of The Associated Press; by Carolyn Y. Johnson of The Washington Post; and by Katie Thomas and Ethan Hauser of The New York Times.