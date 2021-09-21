Walmart offering ‘Built for Better’ product information

Walmart Inc. said Monday it’s created a way for online customers to more easily find products and brands that align with their health and sustainability goals.

The Built for Better initiative, available today on Walmart.com and in the Walmart app, aims to help shoppers identify items that meet authoritative standards in two focus areas: Built for Better for You and Built for Better for the Planet. Initially, about 2,000 products will be categorized into one of these areas, with more to be added over time.

Jane Ewing, Walmart’s senior vice president of sustainability, said in a news release that online customers can find Built for Better products designated by icons.

“We know shopping with purpose takes time,” Ewing said. “It requires researching products and reading labels, all of which can be overwhelming for our busy customers.”

Ewing added that shoppers can learn more about the Built for Better criteria and vetting organizations in a methodology page on the company’s website.

The initiative is part of the Bentonville-based retailer’s strategy to become a regenerative company, Ewing said.