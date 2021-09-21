Washington Regional Medical Center to expand at Drake Farms site in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington Regional Medical Center on Monday announced plans to expand its campus to serve the region's growing health care needs.

The hospital bought 15 acres west of its main campus, southwest of Gregg Avenue and Futrall Drive, for $6.63 million. The property is part of the proposed Drake Farms mixed-use development on about 175 acres northwest of Gregg Avenue and Drake Street.

The hospital's plans for the property include facilities for expanded inpatient hospital services, outpatient surgical services, overnight stay capabilities, ambulatory care services and a center for wellness focused on whole-person care, according to a Monday news release from Washington Regional.

The center for wellness likely will include components of education, nutrition, exercise and clinical space, hospital spokeswoman Natalie Hardin said. Whole health refers to medical care emphasizing the relationship between patient and physician, she said. The patient participates in conventional and alternative healing methods. The medicine practitioner considers all aspects of a patient's lifestyle to create a treatment plan outlining specific health goals based on the patient's needs, not just a diagnosis.

Development on a Whole Health Institute is underway at the Crystal Bridges campus, as well as a Whole Health School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Bentonville. The institute and school are the brainchild of Walmart heiress Alice Walton. The institute is scheduled to finish construction in 2023 and the school in 2024.

Construction for Washington Regional's expansion likely will take at least a year to begin, Hardin said. Length of construction time will depend on the size and scope of the project, she said.

Washington Regional's current campus northwest of Northhills Boulevard and Appleby Road opened in 2002 with 345,000 square feet of space, hospital President and Chief Executive Officer Larry Shackelford said in the release. It has grown to more than 724,000 square feet and the hospital is unable to expand any more on its main campus, he said.

"Purchasing this property adjacent to our campus will allow Washington Regional to plan for the next 20 years of growth by optimizing our medical center campus for higher acuity services and offering lower acuity services at our expanded campus at the Drake Farms property," Shackelford said in the release.

Washington Regional also has the option to purchase 25 additional acres at the Drake Farms. The site is owned by Fayetteville lawyer Neal Pendergraft and his family.

Conceptual plans posted online from High Street Real Estate and Development show a multiphase project for Drake Farms, including offices, restaurants, retail, apartments and green space. An office building for the Pendergraft family business at the northwest corner of Gregg Avenue and Drake Street should open by the end of the year.

In July, Washington Regional opened its J.B. Hunt Transport Services Cancer Support Home on Longview Street, east of its main campus. The facility was made possible by gifts from several donors, including $1.5 million from J.B. Hunt Transport Services. It will provide overnight lodging for cancer patients, an expanded wig and prosthesis boutique and support services.

Washington Regional also has a business office on Quality Lane, southwest of Drake Street and Gregg Avenue.