FOOTBALL

Expansion discussion

The College Football Playoff management committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss the feedback members have received from campuses since a 12-team expansion plan was unveiled in June. After the 10 major college football conference commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director get together this week, they plan to reconvene early next week in Chicago with the university presidents who make up the CFP’s board of managers. “As you know, we spent the summer talking to our constituents and anybody that had a dog in the the fight, trying to take their temperature and determine the feasibility of moving forward with what has been recommended. And probably not only the feasibility but the desirability,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said Monday. “I imagine a fair amount of the meeting on Wednesday will be reporting out on that and working on reconciling whatever differences there may be among the 11 members of the management committee.” Wednesday’s meeting is scheduled to be held in north Texas, though some of the participants may join remotely. Bowlsby was part of a four-person subcommittee that — at the direction of the board of managers — worked on expansion models for about two years. Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson were also on the expansion working group. They came up with a 12-team format that would include six conference champions and six at-large teams and games played both on campus and at bowl sites. That recommendation was presented to the full management committee and then the presidents in June. The presidents agreed to proceed with the process while not committing to expansion.

LSU loses DE

LSU defensive end Andre Anthony is expected to miss the remainder of the season with an unspecified leg injury, Tigers Coach Ed Orgeron said Monday. “It’s sad news,” Orgeron said. “He’s having a good season. He’s going to be unavailable this season, but he’s going to be with us.” Anthony is a sixth-year senior and defensive captain who had been among the most productive players on the Tigers’ defense so far this season. Playing less than three full games, he had four tackles for losses and 31/2 sacks to go with a fumble return for a touchdown.

Wentz could sit

The Indianapolis Colts already were unsure if Carson Wentz could play this week after injuring his right ankle. On Monday, doctors found he’d sprained both ankles. Coach Frank Reich said the injuries could force the winless Colts (0-2) to visit Tennessee (1-1) without their starting quarterback and he does not yet have a timetable for Wentz’s return. “When it comes to sprained ankles there are degrees,” Reich said before meeting with the doctors. “I know Carson has a high threshold of pain. My history with Carson is that he’s a pretty fast healer and he’s tough. If he can play, he’ll play.” Apparently, Wentz played with a bad left ankle in the 27-24 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis. But when his right leg got twisted in a pile midway through the fourth quarter, he struggled to reach the sideline. If Wentz can’t play, Jacob Eason would likely make his first pro start. Eason didn’t appear in any games in 2020, his rookie season, and was picked off by Rams All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey on his second career throw. The only other quarterback on Indy’s roster is veteran Brett Hundley, who is on the practice squad.

Carr undergoes tests

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr underwent tests on his injured right ankle Monday but Coach Jon Gruden said he expects him to be able to play this week. Carr got hurt after throwing a touchdown pass to Foster Moreau in the third quarter of Sunday’s 26-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. After being down on the turf for a bit, Carr got taped up in the medical tent and didn’t miss a play. Carr returned and led the Raiders to the victory, throwing a 61-yard TD pass to Henry Ruggs III in the fourth quarter. Gruden said Monday that Carr had an MRI and is questionable but added: “I think he’ll be able to play” when the Raiders host Miami on Sunday. Carr is off to a fast start this season, becoming the sixth quarterback to throw for at least 375 yards and 2 touchdowns in each of the first 2 games of the season.

No word on Dalton

The Chicago Bears are awaiting a more detailed report on the left knee injury that starting quarterback Andy Dalton suffered in the first half of Sunday’s victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Coach Matt Nagy said Monday morning Dalton did not tear his anterior cruciate ligament. But beyond that, Nagy was without specifics on what Dalton’s injury is and how severe it may be. An NFL Network report Monday said Dalton suffered a bone bruise in his left knee, but that diagnosis has not been confirmed. Dalton was replaced by rookie Justin Fields, who was 6-for-13 passing for 60 yards with a costly fourth-quarter interception. He was sacked twice and fumbled once but also contributed 35 rushing yards.

Rare injury for Landry

Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry, who has missed just one game with an injury in nine years as a pro, could be sidelined for multiple weeks with a sprained medial collateral ligament suffered early in Sunday’s 31-21 victory over Houston. The five-time Pro Bowler got hurt while being tackled at the end of a 9-yard completion on Cleveland’s second offensive play. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Landry will be “week to week” but provided no other specifics on a timeline for his return. Landry didn’t suit up only one time due to injury. He also sat out one game last season as a close contact of someone who tested positive for covid-19.

BASEBALL

Severino makes return

Pitcher Luis Severino was activated by the New York Yankees before Monday’s series opener against Texas and is in position to make his first major league appearance in nearly two years. Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said he plans to use the two-time All-Star out of the bullpen. The 27-year-old right-hander had Tommy John surgery on Feb. 27, 2020. He made four minor league appearances, allowing 4 runs, 5 hits and 1 home run with 3 walks and 15 strikeouts over 10 2/3 innings.

TENNIS

Badosa moves on

Paula Badosa eased past Varvara Gracheva of Russia 6-2, 6-2 and into the second round of the Ostrava (Czech Republic) Open on Monday. The ninth-seeded Spaniard next faces Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, who eliminated Sorana Cirstea of Romania 6-4, 6-4. Russia’s Anastasia Potapova knocked out France’s Caroline Garcia 6-2, 7-6

(6) to set up a second-round match against second-seeded Czech Petra Kvitova. Sara Sorribes Tor-mo of Spain dispatched Anastasia Zakharova of Russia 6-3, 6-3 to meet third-seeded Swiss Belinda Bencic. Magda Linette of Poland hit 13 aces on the way to a 6-2, 7-6 (3) victory over Oceane Dodin of France.