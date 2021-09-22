Arkansas' second Avid Hotel opens in Fayetteville

IHG Hotels and Resorts has opened a new 82 room Avid Hotel in Fayetteville, the company's second location in Arkansas.

The 3350 W. Jewell Road property, near West Wedington Drive and Interstate 49, opened on Sept. 10. The property is a franchise owned by Arkansas-based Donda Investment LLC and is managed by Arkansas-based Jewell Management LLC, according to IHG.

In response to emailed questions, IHG said Avid hotels are efficient to build and operate with a target "cost per key" of $85,0000 to $89,000, plus the cost of land, contingency, utility taps and permit fees. Fayetteville was chosen as a location for a hotel because the brand targets customers traveling to an area for short stays such as business meetings or sporting events. Proximity to the Walmart Stores Inc. and J.B. Hunt headquarters operations was also a consideration.

Based in the United Kingdom, IHG has nearly 6,000 hotels under various brands worldwide with more than 884,400 rooms. It's 38 Avid Hotels have more than 3,380 rooms, according to company documents.

IHG opened its first Avid Hotel in the state in 2020 in Bentonville.