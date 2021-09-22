Arkansas volleyball hosts LSU to open SEC play

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas volleyball Coach Jason Watson said his team has grown considerably over the past three weeks since it dropped a five-set match to UALR at Barnhill Arena.

Since the UALR loss, the Razorbacks (9-2) have won seven of eight matches -- all on the road -- with the lone loss coming to No. 18 Georgia Tech, but return home to begin SEC play against LSU tonight at 7. The match will be streamed on the SEC Network plus.

Watson said he liked the way his team responded last weekend following the three-set loss to Georgia Tech, bouncing back against host North Carolina State with a three-set win Friday.

"They had a nice crowd and atmosphere, and we responded really well," Watson said. "I think we're in this nice place, but if you look at our season it's a pretty tough stretch for us. But I think they are excited about where we are and for the start of conference."

But Arkansas gets just one match at home before heading back on the road to face No. 21 Tennessee on Saturday and Sunday.

But the Razorbacks learned they have to be ready against any team, Watson said. Not only was UALR a case for that, but teams like Montana State and Utah State each took Arkansas to five sets before the Razorbacks emerged victorious.

"You've just got to be good all the time. Case in points, we go to Montana State and get down 2-0 and have to battle and climb back and finally win this match in five," Watson said. "And then a couple weeks later, they are at [No. 6] Washington up 10-5 in the fifth and end up losing 16-14.

"I guess what I'm trying to say is you got to be ready to go and winning is hard to do. I think from that standpoint we came out of this thing a little bit better than we could have. We've learned some valuable lessons along the way."

Freshman Courtney Jackson appears to have won the starting libero job, while Maggie Cartwright and Hailey Dirrigl are still battling on the right side, Watson said.

The Razorbacks have adopted an aggressive serving style to try to offset a lack of overall size at the net, Watson said. But Arkansas has had a tendency to kill its own momentum with service errors.

"I think the number of service errors that are occurring after a pause, be it a challenge, be it a timeout are way too high for us," Watson said. "And those pauses shouldn't have the influence they're having on us. We're trying to correct that.

"In practice, we're going to try and create some artificial timeouts and do some things. That's a trend that's troubling I think right now."

LSU (4-5) was picked third -- two spots ahead of Arkansas -- in the SEC preseason poll. Arkansas split a pair of matches at Baton Rouge a year ago, but the Tigers added 6-4 three-time All American Kylie Kuyava-Deberg, a graduate transfer from Missouri.