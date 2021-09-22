Calendar 9-22-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Wednesday, Sept. 22

A&P commission to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Sept. 22. The meeting will be held at the A&P offices at the ARTSpace, 623 S. Main St. Masks are required and participants will practice their best efforts for social distancing, according to a news release. The agenda includes reports by the director and committees. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, (870) 534-2121 or bbrown@explorepinebluff.com.

Group seeks applicants for free home repairs

Ozark Mission Project (OMP), a non-profit ministry of the United Methodist Church (UMC), will conduct free minor home repairs for people in need in the summer of 2022. Projects include painting, yard work, building wheelchair ramps or making other minor repairs. People who need this assistance should submit an application for the free projects. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2022, according to a news release. The group will be stationed at Pine Bluff at First United Methodist Church and work projects July 18-21. Applications and details can be found at ozarkmissionproject.org.