Cards win 10th in a row to extend wild-card lead

MILWAUKEE -- St. Louis Cardinals closer Giovanny Gallegos struck out pinch-hitter Pablo Reyes for the final out and St. Louis won its 10th consecutive game, increasing its playoff lead by holding off the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Tuesday night.

The Cardinals increased their edge for the second National League wild-card spot to four games over Cincinnati. San Diego began the day four games behind St. Louis and Philadelphia remained 4 1/2 back.

Milwaukee, which has secured a playoff spot, lost its third consecutive. The Brewers, whose magic number to clinch the NL Central stayed at three, lead the Cardinals by 9 ½ games.

Jake Woodford (3-3) and four relievers combined on a four-hitter as the Cardinals moved closer to the longest winning streak in franchise history, 14 games set in 1935.

"It's hard to capture, because I don't plan on being done with it. We keep moving to tomorrow," Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt said. "Regardless of the time of year you do that, it's important -- this time of year clearly more magnified."

Avisail Garcia singled to open the Milwaukee ninth and Lorenzo Cain grounded into a forceout -- originally ruled a double play, the call was reversed by replay.

After Luis Urias walked, Cain took third on a flyout. Christian Yelich was intentionally walked and Gallegos struck out Reyes for his 11th save.

"Even when he's not as sharp, he's still going to figure out a way to compete and you can live with that," Shildt said. "That's what he did tonight."

The Brewers are 2-5 in their past seven games, scoring a total of eight runs in the five losses.

"We've just had a quiet week," Brewers Manager Craig Counsell said. "I think we're going to have a big night one of these nights. We're going to put a really big number on the board and we're going to bust out of it. We didn't do it tonight, but it's coming. I believe that, I think our guys believe that."

PIRATES 6, REDS 2 Ben Gamel homered, Ke'Bryan Hayes had three hits and Pittsburgh dampened Cincinnati's fading postseason hopes. Gamel hit his eighth home run in the fourth inning to erase the Reds' early lead. Hayes singled to score Hoy Park, and Cole Tucker sent Hayes home with a single.

NATIONALS 7, MARLINS 1 Josh Rogers pitched 7 2/3 innings of one-run ball and Washington beat Miami. Rogers (2-0) scattered 5 hits, struck out 4 and walked 2.

DODGERS 5, ROCKIES 4 (10) Albert Pujols hit a sharp single to center field in the top of 10th inning to score Gavin Lux and giving Los Angeles a victory at Colorado. Lux and Trea Turner both went 2 for 4 to lead the Dodgers offensively.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 7, RANGERS 1 Giancarlo Stanton lined a laser beam of a home run, Aaron Judge added a three-run shot and New York powered past Texas to keep pace in the crowded American League wild-card chase. Joey Gallo also went deep and Luis Severino closed with two shutout innings.

INDIANS 4, ROYALS 1 Yu Chang hit a bases-loaded triple off former Arkansas Razorback Andrew Benintendi's glove in the first inning, leading Cal Quantrill and Cleveland over Kansas City. Quantrill (7-3) worked 6 2/3 innings, striking out 6 and allowing 1 run on Hunter Dozier's home run in the seventh.

BLUE JAYS 4, RAYS 2 Rookie Alek Manoah rebounded from early control issues to last six innings and Toronto beat AL East-leading Tampa Bay to improve to a major league-best 16-4 in September. Manoah (7-2) allowed 2 runs and 5 hits. stuck out 7 and walked 6.

TIGERS 5, WHITE SOX 3 Akil Baddoo and Victor Reyes drove in two runs apiece and Detroit stalled Chicago's drive for the AL Central title. The magic number for the White Sox to clinch the division remained at two games.

INTERLEAGUE

PHILLIES 3, ORIOLES 2 (10) J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run triple with two outs in the 10th inning to rally Philadelphia past Baltimore. Realmuto lined a shot to right field past Anthony Santander, and Bryce Harper, who was intentionally walked, scored the winner.

RED SOX 6, METS 3 Xander Bogaerts hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the fifth inning and a two-run double in the sixth, lifting AL wild-card leading Boston over New York.

TWINS 9, CUBS 5 Max Kepler's RBI single and Nick Gordon's two-run home run in the fourth inning gave Minnesota the lead for good as they beat Chicago.

Milwaukee Brewers' Brandon Woodruff pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

St. Louis Cardinals' Jake Woodford uses a rosin bag during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill makes a running catch during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong (16) laughs with St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman (19) after hitting a double during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman watches his RBI-single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)