Clary gets in line to help out

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas super senior Ty Clary pulled off a feat last Saturday that had not been done in seven years for the Razorbacks.

Clary played three different positions on the offensive line -- at right tackle, right guard and center, in that order -- in the Razorbacks' 45-10 victory over Georgia Southern.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W1xGxFH4JpE]

"It was a little stressful, but it was fun going out there and playing a little tackle then going from guard back to center," said Clary, who was the Razorbacks' primary starter at center in 2018-19. "I played guard and center before, but it was fun. I felt like it was a good game. It's all about just trying to help the team really."

The last time a UA lineman played three spots in the same game -- with current Coach Sam Pittman serving as offensive line coach no less -- two different Razorbacks accomplished it. Frank Ragnow played center, left guard and right guard in Arkansas' 45-17 homecoming win over Alabama-Birmingham on Oct. 25, 2014.

In the same game, Sebastian Tretola played four spots -- every line position except for center -- in addition to throwing a touchdown pass to Alan D'Appollonio on a fake field goal, then striking the Heisman pose. It was that kind of day for the Razorbacks.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c9M848yihMI]

A native of Fayetteville, Clary said he is well aware of the legacy of the Razorback offensive lines under Pittman from 2013-15, including the unit's appearance on the cover of the 2015 Arkansas media guide.

"It's really cool," Clary said of following the footsteps of Ragnow and Tretola. "Those are two really cool names to hear. Obviously, Frank and Tretola are O-line legends here. Wasn't that the game that Tretola threw a touchdown, too? That's a tough comparison."

Clary was asked about the difficulty level of moving from an inside spot out to tackle.

"I wouldn't say there's any huge differences, but it's definitely a lot of the little things that add up," Clary said. "Trying to cut off a 4i in inside zone is very different than whatever a guard or center does. It's the little things like that, I think it's just time and trying to get used to it."

Personnel update

Right tackle Dalton Wagner (back) and center Ricky Stromberg (left leg) did not participate in Tuesday's practice and continue to be day-to-day for Arkansas.

Wagner came out in the first quarter in last week's victory over Georgia Southern, while Stromberg had his leg rolled up from behind early in the third quarter.

Their absences caused senior Ty Clary to take over at center, left guard Brady Latham to move to right tackle, and Luke Jones to play left guard. Left tackle Myron Cunningham and right guard Beaux Limmer remained in those spots.

Media viewing

Safety Simeon Blair made the biggest play during the "fastball" start portion of practice open to media viewing Tuesday.Blair closed ground on Jaquayln Crawford, who had broken open on a deep post, and broke up the pass from KJ Jefferson on the third and final play run by the starters.

On the previous two plays, Jefferson rolled right and threw a pass away, then Trelon Smith had a short run up the middle against "thud" defense.

With the second unit, Malik Hornsby had a nice run over the left side, Dominique Johnson had a solid run up the middle, and Hornsby dropped back to pass, had plenty of time, but pulled it down and ran.

Taurean's tackles

Defensive tackle Taurean Carter and end Tre Williams lead all Arkansas defensive linemen with 11 tackles, a total that is tied with nickel back Greg Brooks Jr. for sixth on the team.

Carter has done it without making a start but rotating in for Arkansas' deep defensive front.

"I just try to play my hardest, try to do my part to contribute to Coach [Barry] Odom's defense," said the sophomore from Mansfield, Texas. "You know he has a great scheme lined up for us. We've got to hold ourselves accountable and every time you step on the field it's like you are the starter. It's like there can't be any falloff if you want to be the great team that you want to be."

Carter has already tied the 11 tackles he amassed as a redshirt freshman last season.

Rewarding Warren

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman awarded graduate transfer wideout Warren Thompson a scholarship Sunday, breaking the news on his television show that night. Thompson's scholarship is retroactive, meaning his out-of-pocket expenses for the fall semester will be covered by the grant.

Thompson caught a 60-yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter last week and now has four catches for 81 yards, an 20.25-yard average, as an integral part of the rotation.

Pittman made it clear he's considering kickoff man Vito Calvaruso for one of the other open scholarship slots the Razorbacks have available.

'Gritty' Hogs

Texas A&M safety Leon O'Neal was asked his assessment of the Razorbacks' 40-21 win over then-No. 15 Texas, which propelled Arkansas to No. 20 in last week's AP poll.

"I thought they out-physicaled them a lot," O'Neal said. "That's kind of what it was most of the game. I thought they did a great job with game management and their defense played phenomenal, which complemented their offense as well.

"I mean, they played 60 minutes of football really hard, really gritty and that's something I've got a lot of respect for them."

Smith's take

Former Arkansas receiver Richard Smith, now an assistant director of educational enrichment in the UA athletic department, described his school-record 92-yard touchdown catch at Tennessee earlier this week in light of Treylon Burks' 91-yard score against Georgia Southern, the second-longest in school history.

"Matt Jones rolled out, and everybody had their eyes on him," Smith said.

Smith ran an out and up, and his man bit on the run action by Jones, who dropped a pass into Smith down the sideline for the long score at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.

The Razorbacks lost that game 41-38 in six overtimes on Oct. 5, 2002.

"We should have won in the third overtime," Smith said.

Arkansas kicker Brendan O'Donohue missed a would-be game-winning field goal in the third overtime. The loss at the No. 10 Volunteers was Arkansas' first in overtime and its only overtime loss in eight such games between 1996-2009.

Stat chat

Arkansas has improved its standing dramatically from a statistical standpoint this season. The Razorbacks rank 22nd nationally in total offense (492.3 yards per game), eighth in rushing (282.3 ypg), 85 in passing (210.0 ypg), 34th in passing efficiency (157.11) and 21st in scoring (41.0 points per game).

Arkansas has opened the season by scoring 38 or more points in three consecutive games for the first time since the 2011 team whipped Missouri State (51-7), New Mexico (52-3) and Troy (38-28) to open the year.

On the other side of the ball, the Razorbacks are 18th in total defense (265.7 ypg), 56th against the run (123.7 ypg), 12th against the pass (142.0 ypg), seventh in pass defense efficiency (88.47) and 27th in scoring defense (16.0 ppg).

Blocks props

Receiver Treylon Burks made sure to credit fellow wideout Tyson Morris and Blake Kern for executing key blocks on the left edge that helped spring his 91-yard touchdown in the third quarter Saturday. Burks did himself a favor with a textbook stiff arm to the helmet of safety Justin Birdsong on the play.

There were other key blocks on Arkansas touchdowns. Beaux Limmer and Kern blew the hole wide open on Trelon Smith's 13-yard touchdown run that opened the scoring. Receiver Ketron Jackson Jr. had a seal block on Dominque Johnson's 11-yard touchdown run.