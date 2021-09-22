Families gather in remembrance of loved ones taken by covid-19

"This is the love of my life," Joe Linda Smith said as she held up a photo of her late husband, Cortez Smith, who died due to covid-19.

Cortez Smith was a former military soldier who fought in the Vietnam War, a time when Jo Linda feared she would then become a widow.

"I didn't expect him to come back. He did," she said. "But in February, covid took his life."

Not a dry eye was in the halls of the Jefferson County Courthouse rotunda Tuesday evening as the surviving covid-19 spouses and children of parents who died from covid-19 honored the memories of their loved ones during the Survivor's Benefits Presentation.

On July 16, Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson requested that the American Rescue Fund have an expenditure line created for the Survivor's Benefits Fund.

"Jefferson County recorded the first covid-19 case in the state of Arkansas and recorded among the highest death toll in the state," Robinson said. "Due to these factors, Arkansas families have been greatly impacted economically by the loss of loved ones."

The ARP was passed by Congress to help communities in both counties and cities combat the financial impact of covid-19. Robinson said the "final "rule" section of the ARP provides direct cash payments to widows or widowers who have lost spouses or to children who were caretakers of parents who died from covid-19.

The Jefferson County Quorum Court approved a motion last month to provide these benefits to families through an application process.

"We the county, my office, the county judge's office, and the justices of the peace, we thought that this would be a way to give back to some of those who have lost their loved ones," said Robinson, who had an aunt die of covid-19 last weekend. "Covid is still running rampant throughout this world. It has affected so many."

Joining Jo Linda Smith, for a total of nine surviving recipients, were Laetta Williams, Marva Crater, Willie Mae Laws, Mollie Sanford, Deborah Williams, Nancy Mitcherson, Kim Fontaine and Robbie Williams, each of whom expressed gratitude for the acts of kindness displayed by Robinson and the quorum court.

"The servitude of the people who are represented here who have reached out to those of us that have suffered the loss of a loved one, means a great deal to me," Laetta Williams said.

Williams was there on behalf of her late husband, the Rev. Leon Williams Sr., who died Dec. 4, 2020.

Williams said she was approached by Justice of the Peace Jimmy Fisher about what was being done and was touched.

"I was moved by that," she said. "I'm thankful."

Crater, who wore a face mask with the words "I miss you," spoke about her late husband, Larry Crater, who passed away at the age of 57 on Jan. 27.

"My husband was a Marine, he was a police officer for over 20 years with the Pine Bluff Police Department and lastly he worked with MECA," Crater said. "Anyone that knew Larry Crater knew that he was a great man."

Crater had nearly 24 years of service with the Pine Bluff Police Department before retiring. Crater worked with the MECA 911 dispatch operator until his passing.

"I tell my son that we will wear his dad's legacy as a badge of honor," Crater said. "His headstone says 'Helpful to all' and if you knew him, that's exactly who he was."

Laws was overcome with emotion as she took the podium to talk about her late husband.

"It's been hard on me," she cried as Justice of the Peace Brenda Bishop Gaddy got up to console her. "My husband was in the hospital for 87 days. He fought all he could but God needed him."

Justice of the Peace Patricia Royal Johnson also had to console a weeping widow as she held the photo of her husband close to her heart while tears streamed down her face.

"My husband just passed away eight weeks ago," Deborah Williams said. "I just didn't lose him. He had seven grandkids and that was his life. They lost their best friend when they lost him."

Deborah William's husband, who she called Stewart, was also a Pine Bluff police officer of 25 years before retiring to become a full-time grandfather.

Justice of the Peace Ted Harden reached out to a long-time family friend, Mollie Sanford, whose husband passed away unexpectedly on July 2 at age 29.

Micah Dillon Sanford worked as a visual arts teacher at White Hall Middle School while also serving as the chess and art club sponsor.

"I knew her husband when he was in the ninth grade on the chess team when they won the regional championship," said Harden. "He took my wife's place in the middle school in White Hall. I really enjoyed him and appreciate the family."

Sanford said her husband loved to work with kids and was a giving person.

"One of the last things we did together this summer was a clothing drive for a family whose home burned down in our district," she said.

Kim Fontaine, the daughter of the late Jefferson County Sheriff Edward "Boe" Fontaine, accepted the survivor's benefit on behalf of the family, including Boe's wife, Maye Fontaine.

Fontaine passed away Jan. 17 at age 80.

"Kim Fontaine is like my sister. Boe Fontaine was the sheriff of Jefferson County and a dear friend of mine," said Robinson, adding he and Boe Fontaine shared many conversations. "I loved him dearly, I loved his family."

Fontaine began his career with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in 1980 as a deputy. He was elected the county's 30th sheriff and served from 1999-2006.

Robinson, who spoke in place of Kim Fontaine, told her Boe Fontaine was very proud of her.

"He was so proud of Kim Fontaine, who is a member of the Arkansas State Police. She's a sergeant and he was so proud of her," said Robinson, who told Kim that her dad would want her to continue on. "Kim, we wanted you to know that we are so sorry for your loss. We are so sorry because he was a pillar in this community and Boe was a giving person. It hurt our hearts."

As emotions ran rapidly from seat to seat Nancy Mitcherson took the podium to talk about the deadly disease that has brought these nine families together.

"I would like to say about covid, is you never want to see what I saw. All I ask is that you all take this very seriously cause I didn't see what I saw until he took his last breath nor did my children," Mitcherson said with emotion about her husband of 32 years, Aubrey "Butch" Mitcherson.

Butch Mitcherson died at the age of 70 on Jan. 8. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved mud racing.

Nancy Mitcherson said covid-19 was a "terrible disease" that had taken so many lives. Though she didn't want to push vaccination, she said she made the choice to get vaccinated.

"I took the vaccination because I watched my husband die from it (covid-19)," she said. "This is not over."

Robbie Williams said she will never get over the passing of her husband of 36 years, Pastor Carl Lee Williams, who died April 24. Pastor Williams preached his last sermon, "Our Problem Solution," from 2 Chronicles 7:13-14, before succumbing to covid-19.

"There will never, ever, ever be another Carl Williams," said Robbie Williams, whose husband was a part-time Pine Bluff police officer and a referee. "He worked hard to make sure this community was safe."

Robbie Williams said her husband taught them that death is going to come and one just has to be ready for it, which she and her family were not.

"I'll never get over it. I don't care how many times you say 'I'll pray for you,'" she said. "Continue to pray for me, but I'll never get over it. Yes, I cry sometimes and I laugh sometimes, but it will never be the same in the Williams household because we looked up to him for who he is."

Jo Linda Smith also wanted to relay a message to those who try to comfort those who have lost loved ones.

"I had so many people tell me, 'Oh, I'm sorry,' 'Oh, you're going to be all right,' 'Oh, it's OK,' 'Oh, it happens so much,' -- but you know when you're in that spotlight like most of us who have lost their spouse -- you don't know," she said. "When you lose yours, then you can join this club and then you'll see how it feels."

A total amount of $300,000 has been allocated to the Survivor's Benefits Fund. After the presentation on Tuesday, a balance of $194,834 remains.

Each of the families thanked Robinson and the Quorum Court for the monetary gifts. With it, Jo Linda Smith said she would be able to give her husband the funeral he deserved.

"In February we were not able to really give him the funeral that we wanted him to have. Everything was closed down," Smith said, adding it was due to the snowstorm and rain. "We couldn't even get flowers from the florist, so this is special to me."

Deborah Williams said she was overwhelmed by the generosity of the court and the town, as did all of the women who shared their warm and profound stories.

"Unfortunately, we still have other applications that have not been processed. I'm afraid this will not be the last," Robinson said.

"For those who are recipients, our hearts go out to you. To the justices, you guys have been outstanding, your support, your love to allow this to be done. I hate under these circumstances that this is the reason we have to do things, but it is certainly heartfelt when you know you have the support of your elected officials."

