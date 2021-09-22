Fayetteville water service fully restored, city says

FAYETTEVILLE -- Water service in Fayetteville is fully restored, the city announced Wednesday.

"The need for water conservation has been lifted," the city's announcement said. "The water is safe for consumption and any air remaining in the lines should subside soon."

Air in water lines causes sputtering.

The city asked all residents and other customers of the city's water service to conserve water after a 36-inch-wide water main burst about 6:30 p.m. Monday at Makeig Court and Warwick Drive in a neighborhood south of Paradise Valley Athletic Club.

The break flooded neighborhood streets for several hours, damaged nearby homes and drained much of the city's water supply.