Group home location raises concerns in Rogers; planners deny permit

ROGERS -- The location of a group home for people recovering from drug and alcohol addiction received attention at Tuesday's planning commission meeting with 14 people speaking for or against the site.

Planning commission members ultimately denied a conditional use permit for the home in Biltmore Subdivision, owned by Hope is Alive Ministry Inc., a nonprofit organization based in Oklahoma City.

The home, located at 6608 W. Cambridge Ave., houses nine men and has been in operation for several months, according to attorney Anna Broadaway, who represents the nonprofit. The organization was seeking a conditional use permit after receiving a citation for being out of compliance with zoning regulations, she said.

The community development department recommended the request be denied because the home is in a single family residential zoning district and the neighborhood growth designation of the comprehensive growth map, according to a city staff report. According to city ordinance, group residential facilities are generally appropriate in locations suitable for multifamily residential housing, connected to collector streets, with access to public services and in higher-intensity growth designations, it states.

Broadaway said the nonprofit operates 23 homes in nine other cities and this is the first time the organization has needed a conditional use permit to operate, she said. Hope is Alive didn't anticipate needing to apply for a permit and had no intention of violating any ordinance or ignoring restrictions, she said.

The organization has no plans to visibly alter the landscape of the neighborhood and will not alter the character of the residence, she said. The home will not generate any additional traffic, and gatherings won't exceed a typical family gathering, she said.

Residents undergo an intensive background and interview process before being accepted into the program and are committed to an 18-month accountability program, she said. No sex offenders are allowed to participate, and random drug testing is required, she said.

Founder and executive director Lance Lang said Hope is Alive is focused on radically changing the lives of alcoholics and drug addicts by housing them in beautiful homes rather than institutions or hospitals. The program has an 85% success rate, he said.

The program has the support of several local churches, including Life Church Rogers, Fellowship Church and Cross Church, Lang said. Dozens of volunteers are actively involved and come to the home to engage frequently with residents, he said.

Resident Joshua Eddleman said he has lived in the subdivision for two months and recently discovered Hope is Alive. He said the people in the home seem stable and kind, and the home provides a great environment for people to get back on their feet. Eddleman said he has never felt unsafe or noticed any traffic issues.

Former clients, parents of clients and an employer of a current client also praised Hope is Alive.

Hope is Alive staff member Hunter Stutts asked that the residents of the group home not be uprooted and lose stability.

Nine residents of the subdivision raised concerns about having a group home in a single family residential neighborhood. Another 36 people in the subdivision signed a petition opposing the request, according to Attorney Will Kellstrom, who represents resident Matt Saferite.

Erik Dulaney, a board member of the neighborhood property owners' association, said no one is against getting help for people who are addicted to alcohol and drugs. However, the house is not zoned for multifamily use and the nonprofit did not come before the property owners' association to get approval for the project, which is against the association's bylaws, he said.

Veronica Boone said she would love to support Hope Alive's cause but had concerns about the safety of living next door to a group home. She also raised concerns about people with medical marijuana cards in the neighborhood smoking outside, which might be a temptation to residents recovering from addiction.

"I'm here to support you, but I don't want to have to watch my kids in the backyard," she said.

People need a second chance, but rehabilitation needs to be done in a proper medical location rather than a neighborhood, said resident Joshua Manning.

Manning said many great people are addicts, including his own family members, and just have issues they are working on. However, addicts generally have multiple other issues, including violence, he said.

Lang said the responses were saddening, ludicrous and discriminatory against people like himself who are recovering addicts.

Commission member Mark Myers said the decision to deny the permit was about the land use compatibility of a group home in a single family residential neighborhood. He said he hopes the organization finds an appropriate location in the city and asked city staff to give the nonprofit a reasonable amount of time to make other arrangements.

Commission member Rachel Crawford echoed Myers' comments about land use compatibility, adding that she found it very disrespectful to the city and city code for the organization to continue to operate after finding out about the permit process.