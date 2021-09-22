DEAR HELOISE: As a chef in a well-known restaurant, I learned a lot about how to work with pasta, and I'd like to pass on some of those hints.

• Everyone asks when to salt the water for pasta. You can add the salt when the water comes to a rapid boiling point.

• Never reuse the water you've already cooked your pasta in, because it releases starch as it cooks. That's why the water looks so cloudy.

• Always rinse your pasta after it cooks if you are using it for cold dishes. Rinsing pasta for hot dishes takes away much of the starch, which is what makes the sauce adhere to each piece of pasta.

-- Sam the Chef, Albany, N.Y.

DEAR HELOISE: My mother-in-law insists that microwaving food depletes all the nutrients from food. She reads you column faithfully, so could you settle this debate between us?

-- Allison D., Orange, California

DEAR READER: Actually, just about all cooking kills or removes some nutrients from food, but microwaving is believed to be one of the best ways to retain nutrients. The major reasons are because it's fast, uses less heat and usually a smaller amount of liquid. So go ahead and microwave your food.

DEAR HELOISE: I could never use up all of my flour in only a couple of weeks, so before long, I had bugs in my flour. Now I either keep it in the refrigerator or freeze it. If I freeze my flour, I have to wait until it's room temperature before I use it. But at least I don't have bugs!

-- Diana W., Ashland, Wisconsin

DEAR HELOISE: You have a recipe for potato soup that was, as I recall, simple, easy to make and economical. Would you please reprint that recipe?

-- Nina K., Kansas City, Missouri

DEAR READER: Nina, here it is:

4 medium potatoes, cubed

1 small onion, chopped

1 tablespoon shortening

1 cup water

2 cups milk

3/4 teaspoon salt

Dash of pepper

Cook potatoes, onions, shortening and water in a large pot until potatoes are soft. Add remaining ingredients and simmer for 20-30 minutes. Makes about 4 servings.

Here's another Heloise Hint: Puree celery and onions in a blender and add to most soups to add richer flavors without a lot of calories.

DEAR HELOISE: I realize people are not visiting each other's homes as often as they did before the pandemic. However, when we get back to normal, I have a hint for anyone who has unexpected company. First, invest in a wok. This will allow you to have healthy meals that taste great! When people are coming over at dinnertime, you can cut up lots of veggies and a couple of chicken breasts (cut up into smaller bite sizes), or use leftover meat if you have enough, add to the wok with about 1 tablespoon of oil and stir fry a delicious meal. I always have instant rice in the cupboard and usually cook up 2 or 3 cups of dry rice. You can add a fruit salad or do something creative with another side dish, and you'll have a tasty meal, low in calories and very healthy.

-- Janice W., Ponca City, Oklahoma

