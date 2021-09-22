High-flying offenses set to clash

If anyone is a fan of scoring, Friday night's clash between Rogers and Fort Smith Southside should be worth the price of admission.

Both teams are averaging well over 30 points per game, both are guided by top-tier quarterbacks, and both have opportunistic playmakers at wide receiver and running back who are capable of giving opposing defenses the blues over the course of four quarters.

The question for Mounties and Mavericks resides on defense, and whether or not either will be able to stop the other when it matters.

Southside (0-3) has surrendered 133 points this season, which is second only to the 156 that Springdale Har-Ber has allowed. But the Mavericks have been in every game they've played. Against rival Fort Smith Northside, Southside trailed by eight in the third quarter before losing 31-16. In Week 1 against Greenwood, the Mavericks rallied from 28 points down until running out of steam late in a 54-48 loss. On Sept. 10 at Russellville, Southside faced a 28-27 deficit early in the fourth but watched as Cyclones scored the final 20 points to win.

A big part of why the Mavericks have been able to keep games close centers on what quarterback David Sorg has been able to do in the field. The junior has completed 95 of 157 passes for 1,023 yards and 12 touchdowns. At least six players have caught nine passes or more, led by Desmond Lopez-Fulbright's 23 receptions for 275 yards.

Rogers (2-0) hasn't had as tough of a time in its two games. It did allow 40 points to Siloam Springs in its opener, but the Panthers' offense has been dynamic against everyone this season. The Mounties still won that game behind a 405-yard rushing performance from Josh Shepherd. In its 56-12 pasting of Muskogee, Okla., two weeks ago, Rogers got 261 yards passing and five touchdowns from quarterback Noah Goodshield.

None of that will matter come game time, though. What will is how each team adjusts to what the other is doing. Southside has been able to do that frequently in winning the past seven games between the two. The Mavericks are at home as well, and that could help if the game trickles down to the wire: Southside 45, Rogers 42

GREENWOOD AT LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW It's been a little while since these two have played. Greenwood beat Parkview twice in 2013, the last time they've seen each other, but the Patriots are coming off a blowout of Pine Bluff and feeling good right now. The Bulldogs have been off for a week: Greenwood 35, Parkview 29

BRYANT AT FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE The final score won't be nearly as high in this one as it was in Northside's previous outing. The Grizzlies' ground game will be tested against the Hornets' inexperienced, but stout defense. Bryant is looking to start a new streak after having its 32-game run stopped: Bryant 34, Northside 24

BENTONVILLE AT SPRINGDALE HAR-BER Bentonville will see a Har-Ber team that's much better than its 0-3 record suggests. The Wildcats have scored a lot but have also given up a lot. Har-Ber is hoping to avoid back-to-back 0-4 starts. It'll be a tough one: Bentonville 36, Har-Ber 27

SPRINGDALE AT ROGERS HERITAGE A 13-point lead wasn't enough for Heritage to pick up its first victory of the year a week ago. Now the War Eagles get Springdale, which has beaten them six times in a row. The Bulldogs have won nine of the 13 all-time meetings: Springdale 28, Heritage 17

EL DORADO AT JONESBORO The game of the week in Class 6A (apologies to Greenwood-Parkview). Covid-19 kept the teams from playing last year, and Jonesboro rolled when they met in the 2019 playoffs. It may come down to a game-winning drive: El Dorado 41, Jonesboro 38

MAUMELLE AT LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN The last thing Maumelle wants is to lose a fourth in a row, so the Warriors will be getting a fired-up Hornets team. Little Rock Christian, though, has been on a roll and is tough to handle when it's playing inside its home stadium: Little Rock Christian 38, Maumelle 27

FARMINGTON AT HARRISON A sneaky good one will unfold in Goblin territory. Both have played really well. Farmington got the week off after rallying past Springdale on Sept. 10. Harrison will have to slow down the Cardinals' backfield and get its offense off to a quick start: Harrison 28, Farmington 26

POCAHONTAS AT RIVERCREST Another tight one takes place up north. Rivercrest has won the past three meetings by a total of 57 points. Yet, this Pocahontas group will be ready. The Redskins nearly knocked off undefeated Nettleton two weeks ago and have a beast at RB in Connor Baker: Rivercrest 40, Pocahontas 36

MALVERN AT BAUXITE The Pit should have a big crowd on hand when kickoff rolls around. Bauxite has been good on defense all year, and the Miners will have to be again against Cedric Simmons and Co. Malvern has lost two in a row, but those were against bigger teams: Malvern 21, Bauxite 18

NASHVILLE AT ARKADELPHIA Always a battle whenever Nashville and Arkadelphia hook up. The teams didn't play last year, and the Scrappers escaped 22-21 in the 2019 meeting. Nashville also won in 2018. Both are coming off open dates and should be primed for another close game: Arkadelphia 31, Nashville 24

CROSSETT AT WARREN The top game in Class 4A, and a lot will be on the line. Warren had beaten Crossett eight consecutive years until the Eagles won 38-35 in 2019. The pandemic wiped out last year's game. Could be a high-scoring one, but Warren is seemingly rounding into form: Warren 36, Crossett 27

MARION AT WEST MEMPHIS About five miles separates these rivals. The all-time series has been lopsided in West Memphis' favor, but this year could be the season that Marion finally beats the Blue Devils. Cam Anderson is a load for the Patriots and could be in line for a big game: Marion 30, West Memphis 24

RUSSELLVILLE AT BENTON Another shootout is expected, which could make it tough for either to generate consistent momentum. Russellville, which lost 47-40 in last year's game, will have to slow the Panthers' running backs while containing Stran Smith's targets out wide to steal this one on the road: Benton 42, Russellville 36

SILOAM SPRINGS AT VAN BUREN Hunter Talley has been about as good as any player in Arkansas this season, and that's why Siloam Springs may be the most dangerous team in Class 6A. Van Buren is playing confidently, and the Bryce Perkins to Malachi Henry connection has been tough for anyone to slow down. Van Buren 38, Siloam Springs 37