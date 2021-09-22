Hogs announce 2022 schedule

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas has finalized its 2022 football schedule that will include six games against teams currently ranked in The Associated Press poll, including two nonconference teams.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to open the season with a Sept. 3 game against Cincinnati, part of a seven-game on-campus schedule. The seven games in Fayetteville will be the most ever for an Arkansas team.

Arkansas is also scheduled to play nonconference games against Missouri State (Sept. 17) and Liberty (Nov. 5) in Fayetteville, and will host SEC games against South Carolina (Sept. 10), Alabama (Oct. 1), LSU (Nov. 12) and Ole Miss (Nov. 19).

Away games for the Razorbacks include a nonconference matchup at BYU (Oct. 15) in what would be Arkansas' first game in the state of Utah. The Razorbacks are also scheduled to play SEC road games at Mississippi State (Oct. 8), Auburn (Oct. 29) and Missouri (Nov. 26).

A determination will be made at a later date whether the Mizzou game will be moved to Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving. With the exception of 2020, the Razorbacks and Tigers have played on Black Friday each year since 2014.

Arkansas is scheduled to play Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 24 next year as part of a long-term agreement between the teams and AT&T Stadium. Athletics directors at both schools have said they expect that series to return to the teams' campuses once the contract expires following the 2024 season.

Alabama (1), Texas A&M (7), Cincinnati (8), Ole Miss (13), BYU (15) and Auburn (23) are ranked in this week's AP poll, and Liberty and LSU are receiving votes in the poll. The Razorbacks are ranked No. 16 this week.

The Razorbacks are not scheduled to play at War Memorial Stadium next year. Arkansas is scheduled to resume playing in Little Rock in 2023.